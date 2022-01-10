How to leverage property management services to increase the sale value of residential property?

Property management services have emerged as a magical solution that help build trust, long-lasting relationship with the property owners as well as capture a considerable share of the sales market.

The real estate sector has been an ever-evolving market. The residential segment occupies a prominent place in the sector. The segment’s sales market, however, is highly fragmented. In such a scenario, property management service providers step in as a blessing in disguise! The fact is that the emergence of property management services has existed for quite a while but has gained popularity only recently!

Property management service providers: The new-age tool to increase the residential property sale value

In the present times, the residential sale market is usually driven by brokers. But the fact is that they are not tech-savvy. Adding to it, their approach is money-oriented and all they are concerned about is cracking deals and conducting transactions. Hence, they often come with an image of a lack of transparency as well as the confidence of their customers. These concerns coupled with the sector’s fragmentation, however, have given birth to a plethora of opportunities for firms to bring about innovations especially in the tech domain of the sector. In such cases, property management services have emerged as a magical solution that help build trust, long-lasting relationship with the property owners as well as capture a considerable share of the sales market.

The immediate benefits of associating with property management service providers include maintenance, leasing, and communication being handled by experts. But what needs to be realized is that effective property management by these service providers can contribute in increasing the sale of the residential property, thereby multiplying your profits.

Ensuring profitable maintenance

The property management services enable preventative maintenance and thereby bring profits for your property. They ensure investing a small amount to resolve the issues in the present rather than spending a huge amount in the future to maintain the property. They also make sure that regular maintenance and inspections are conducted so that all the repairs and renovations are carried out timely. This helps prevent the repairing to turn into major maintenance expenses.

Relating this to real-life instances – We ensure conducting regular check-ups with the medical professionals to ensure our health is maintained. We also send our vehicles for regular servicing sessions. Similarly, property management services accordingly make adjustments and invest in your property. This enables prevention of the property from damage in the long run as well as in its efficient maintenance and boosts its sales value significantly.

Helps enhance the value of property

Seeking the help of property management services can add value to your residential property and even help you earn profits. They document all the details about the property accurately and precisely including the history of the property, damages, verification, repairs, any changes, etc. These records are regularly updated so that they are readily available to be accessed in a snap!

This detailed financial recording will enable you to quote the right price for your property. The service providers review monthly, quarterly and annual financial statements. They ensure that there is no difference between the expenses and capital expenditures as this gap can affect the value of your property. They also make sure that the property is well managed and recordkeeping is stringent so as to offer you the leverage to ask for a deserving price for your property when you plan on selling it off.

Rental income

Property management service firms also help maximize rental income by building both instant as well as long-term profits. Since they keep abreast with the market trends and housing prices, they are in a position to recommend feasible adjustments to your rental fees so that you get the maximum return on investment. In case of a history of higher rents, the sale value of the property is automatically increased. It is the property manager that can help keep the records clean to achieve these goals of higher rental incomes and increased sale value.

The bottom line

The property management service providers are experts in their domain. With their high-end services of recordkeeping, inspection and property marketing strategies, risk-free reputation as well as futuristic planning, they play a major role in exponentially boosting the sale price for your residential property!

(By Gopal Mishra, Co-founder & COO, Propdial)

Disclaimer: These are the personal views of the author.