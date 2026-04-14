The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has expanded its de-linking facility to cover cases where wrong Member IDs (MIDs) were created without the knowledge of members and where contributions have already been deposited into such erroneous accounts.

The move follows an earlier circular dated January 17, 2025, which established a user manual empowering users to delink any incorrect Member ID in their UAN that had been linked without their consent. The same functionality has now been expanded to include those cases where the wrong MIDs were created without the members’ knowledge and contribution is also available in such MIDs.

How the Process Works

The de-linking process begins at the member’s end. A member can raise a de-linking request directly through the Member Portal, following which the request is forwarded to the employer’s login for acceptance or rejection.

If the employer accepts the request, the MID is de-linked at the employer level — but only if contributions have been received for not more than two times.

Where the employer refuses the request, fails to act within two weeks, or where contributions have been received more than twice but not more than six times, the case is escalated to the Regional Office. It is then assigned as a task to the Dealing Hand (Compliance) level for further examination.

The Dealing Hand examines the case and submits it to the Section Supervisor (Compliance), who, in turn, forwards it to the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (Compliance) with due recommendations. The RPFC (Compliance) then examines the request and approves or rejects it, recording reasons based on the merits of the case.

What Is Not Covered

Not all erroneous MID cases will be eligible under this expanded facility. Member IDs from which claims have already been processed, settled, or are pending, or those that have received contributions more than six times, will not be permitted to file a de-linking request. EPFO has said that separate instructions will be issued later regarding the transfer of de-linked balances to the correct SRF Member IDs.

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The expanded facility is expected to bring relief to a section of EPFO members who had been stuck with wrongly created MIDs and had no clear recourse, particularly in cases where the error was not of their own making.