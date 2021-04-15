Changing nominee in NPS account? Here are the new nomination rules you should be aware of

If you also wish to change your NPS nomination, here are some rules you should be aware of;

Towards the end of last year, changes were brought in the nomination process of an NPS account. With the changes, the nomination process has become much easier. Now one will be able to make a change in the nomination online instead of submitting the nomination form physically. Through the Subscribers’ login credentials, PFRDA has also allowed the ‘e sign’ based online facility to change nominations.

Earlier, existing subscribers of NPS were required to submit S2 form (Request for change of Subscriber Master details) physically to the associated Nodal officers, corporates or Points of Presence (POPs) for updation, who wished to change their nomination.

If you also wish to change your NPS nomination, here are some rules you should be aware of;