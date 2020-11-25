Atal Pension Yojana: Over 40 lakh new subscribers so far this fiscal

More than 40 lakh new subscribers have been enrolled under Atal Pension Yojana (APY) till November 13 in the current fiscal, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said in a statement on Tuesday.
APY is a guaranteed pension scheme of the government which offers triple benefits to the subscriber on attaining 60 years of age.
“The total number of enrolments (under APY) have crossed 2.63 crore,” it said. At the end of 2019-20, APY had 2.11 crore subscribers.
Under the scheme, a subscriber is entitled to a minimum guaranteed pension, same guaranteed pension to the spouse after the demise of subscriber and return of the accumulated pension wealth, as accumulated till age 60 of the subscriber, to the nominee.