Alert for Axis Bank customers: Got a call to redeem EDGE Reward Point? Do THIS

Axis Bank has alerted customers against Edge Reward point fraud.

Axis Bank Edge Reward Points: Axis Bank is alerting its customers that some people are impersonating as its representatives and calling customers to share their card or account details to redeem reward points. The bank has warned customers against sharing any details with anyone. In personal e-mails to customers, Axis bank said, “Please be aware that some individuals are impersonating as representatives or employees of Axis Bank, seeking your card or account details in exchange to redeem your reward points. These details are highly confidential and should not be shared with anyone.”

Axis Bank has also shared various ways in which fraudsters try to get their account details:

Fraudsters will call you as Axis bank representatives and inform you that your reward points are about to expire. They may claim to help you with the redemption of your reward points in exchange of your card details- card number, expiry date, CVV number and OTP.

The bank requested customers “to not share these details as such calls are an attempt to misuse the information to defraud public.”

Axis Bank has further informed its customers that “Axis Bank will never ask for your credit/debit card number, CVV number, UPI ID, OTP, Internet Banking PIN, account password or ask you to download any third-party app. Please do not share these details with anyone impersonating to be from the bank or offering reward points redemption, expiry of points, etc.”

“Please do not respond to emails asking for your account or contact details,” it said.

In case you notice a fradulent transaction on your account, you can reach out to Axis Bank on axisbank.com/support or call our customer care on 1860-419-5555,1860-500-5555.

Where to check EDGE Reward Points

Axis Bank customers can check their EDGE Reward balance by giving a missed call on 1800-419-6622 or SMS ‘EDGEBAL’ to 5676782.