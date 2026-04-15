8th Pay Commission News: Good news for over 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners! The Staff Side of the National Council Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has submitted a detailed 51-page memorandum to the 8th Pay Commission, outlining several key demands. Foremost among these is the demand for a fitment factor of 3.833 — a move that, if implemented, could trigger a substantial surge in salaries.

What is the JCM, and why is its role crucial?

The National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) serves as an official platform for dialogue between the central government and its employees. It comprises representatives from employee organisations and government officials. Its primary function is to deliberate on issues related to salaries, allowances, service conditions, and employee welfare, and to offer recommendations to the government.

Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary of the JCM Staff Side, shared an update on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), confirming that the memorandum has been submitted ahead of the stipulated deadline.

कॉमरेड्स,

आठवें वेतन आयोग से जुड़ी एक महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी साझा कर रहा हूं। नेशनल काउंसिल (JCM) के सेक्रेटरी के रूप में हमारी ओर से आठवें वेतन आयोग को तय समय सीमा से काफी पहले आज मेमोरेंडम भेज दिया गया है।



बढ़ती महंगाई और जीवन की आवश्यकताओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए कई अहम मांगें रखी… — Shiva Gopal Mishra (@ShivaGopalMish1) April 14, 2026

What are the key demands outlined in the memorandum?

According to Shiv Gopal Mishra, the memorandum has been drafted keeping in mind employees’ evolving needs and rising inflation. It proposes several major changes:

1. Demand to set the fitment factor at 3.833

The most significant proposal is to increase the fitment factor from the current 2.57 (as per the 7th Pay Commission) to 3.833.

Proposal to raise the minimum salary from Rs 18,000 to approximately Rs 69,000

Demand to fix the maximum salary at Rs 2,15,000

If implemented, this could lead to a substantial increase in the basic salary of employees—from Level 1 to the highest levels.

2. Major changes to the family unit

Demand to increase the family size from 3 to 5 members

Parity in unit value for male and female employees (1 unit each)

Proposal to include parents within the family unit

These changes will directly impact allowances and minimum wage calculations.

3. Proposal to increase annual increments

Demand to raise the annual increment rate to 6%

This has been suggested to ensure a stronger yearly rise in employees’ income.

4. Major structural changes to pay scales

The memorandum proposes merging several pay scales to simplify the salary structure:

Pay Scales 2 and 3 → New Pay Scale 2

Pay Scales 4 and 5 → New Pay Scale 3

Pay Scale 6 → New Pay Scale 4 (revised)

Pay Scales 7 and 8 → New Pay Scale 5

Pay Scales 9 and 10 → New Pay Scale 6

The objective is to streamline the pay structure and extend benefits to a wider set of employees.

5. Special focus on women and pensioners

The memorandum also includes proposals aimed at safeguarding the interests of women employees and pensioners—focusing on equality, improved family benefits, and stronger financial security.

What is the fitment factor?

The fitment factor is a multiplier used to calculate the new basic salary by multiplying it with the existing basic pay. The higher the factor, the greater the increase in salary and pension. For instance, if a factor of 3.833 is applied, a basic salary of Rs 18,000 could rise to approximately Rs 69,000.

Current status of the 8th Pay Commission

As of now, the Central Government has not made any official announcement regarding the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission. However, demands from employee organisations are intensifying, discussions around DA/DR revision and inflation-linked pay hikes are gaining momentum.

In this backdrop, the JCM’s memorandum could influence the government’s decision-making in the coming months.

What lies ahead for the 8th CPC?

At present, these proposals are only recommendations. The final decision will rest with the government and the Pay Commission when it is constituted.

However, if key demands—such as the 3.83 fitment factor—are accepted, it could significantly boost the income of lakhs of Central Government employees and pensioners.

Disclaimer:

This article is based on the memorandum submitted by the Staff Side of the National Council (JCM) and statements shared by its representatives. The proposals mentioned are recommendations and have not been approved by the Central Government. Any figures, calculations, or projections cited are indicative in nature and meant for explanatory purposes only. Actual changes in salaries, allowances, and pension will depend on the recommendations of the Pay Commission and their acceptance by the government. Readers are advised to refer to official notifications or government releases for confirmed updates.