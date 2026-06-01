More than 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners could be in line for another Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) increase from July 2026, going by the latest inflation data released by the Labour Bureau.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) for April 2026 rose by 0.8 points to 149.9. While only four months of data are available so far for the July 2026 DA calculation cycle, the latest numbers suggest that the next DA hike could be around 3 percentage points.

If the CPI-IW remains broadly in line with current projections for May and June, the DA and DR rates may increase from the existing 60% to 63% from July 1, 2026.

The development is significant because it comes after the formal conclusion of the 7th Pay Commission on December 31, 2025. While the Centre has already constituted the 8th Pay Commission, its recommendations are still some distance away. Until then, DA revisions continue under the existing formula to compensate employees and pensioners for inflation.

Why a 3% DA hike is now looking likely

The latest CPI-IW data shows a steady rise in the DA calculation during the first four months of 2026. After April’s inflation reading, the DA calculation has already reached 62.54%.

If inflation remains stable during May and June, the final DA figure is expected to comfortably cross the 63% mark.

How the DA calculation has progressed

Month (2026) CPI-IW (2016=100) CPI-IW (2001=100) 12-Month Average DA Calculation (%) DA/DR Status Jan-26 148.6 428 420.5 60.85% 60% (announced) Feb-26 148.5 428 421.92 61.39% — Mar-26 149.1 429 423.33 61.94% — Apr-26 149.9 432 424.92 62.54% — May-26* 150.7 434 426.5 63.15% Expected Jun-26* 151.5 436 428 63.72% Expected Expected DA/DR from July 2026 — — — 63.72% 63% (likely after rounding)

May and June CPI-IW figures are projections based on current trends.

The table shows that the DA calculation has moved steadily higher every month. Even if inflation does not accelerate further, the projected figures indicate that the calculation could reach 63.72% by June.

Since DA is generally rounded down to the nearest whole number, employees and pensioners are likely to receive 63% DA/DR from July 2026, compared with the current 60%.

In simple terms, that points to a 3 percentage point increase.

This would be the second DA hike in 2026

In April this year, the Centre approved a 2% DA hike from 58% to 60% with effect from January 1, 2026.

If the July revision is raised to 63%, it would mark another increase of 3 percentage points within the same year.

Notably, this would also be the second DA hike after the 7th Pay Commission completed its tenure, highlighting how the inflation-linked allowance mechanism continues to operate even as employees await the implementation roadmap for the 8th Pay Commission.

How much salary could increase?

For many employees, the actual impact is better understood in rupee terms.

Impact of a 3% DA hike on salary

Basic Pay DA at 60% DA at 63% Monthly Increase Rs 18,000 Rs 10,800 Rs 11,340 Rs 540 Rs 25,500 Rs 15,300 Rs 16,065 Rs 765 Rs 35,400 Rs 21,240 Rs 22,302 Rs 1,062 Rs 44,900 Rs 26,940 Rs 28,287 Rs 1,347

For a Level-1 central government employee drawing the minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000, the expected hike would increase monthly DA by Rs 540, taking the DA component from Rs 10,800 to Rs 11,340.

Over the six-month period from July to December 2026, this would translate into an additional Rs 3,240 before the next DA revision becomes due.

Employees with higher basic pay would see proportionately larger gains.

How much will pensioners gain?

The same increase would apply to Dearness Relief (DR) paid to pensioners.

Impact of a 3% DR hike on pension

Basic Pension DR at 60% DR at 63% Monthly Increase Rs 9,000 Rs 5,400 Rs 5,670 Rs 270 Rs 15,000 Rs 9,000 Rs 9,450 Rs 450 Rs 25,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 15,750 Rs 750

For a pensioner drawing the minimum basic pension of Rs 9,000, the expected increase would work out to Rs 270 per month.

Over six months, that would mean an additional Rs 1,620.

When is the DA hike likely to be announced?

Although the increase would be effective from July 1, 2026, the official announcement is unlikely to come immediately.

Traditionally, the January DA hike is approved around March or April, while the July hike is usually announced around October or November, often ahead of the festive season.

If the government follows the same pattern, employees may have to wait until around Diwali for the formal announcement. However, they would receive arrears for the intervening months from July onwards.

How is DA calculated?

The Dearness Allowance for central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission is calculated using the following formula:

DA (%) = [(12-month average CPI-IW – 261.42) ÷ 261.42] × 100

The government uses the average CPI-IW for the preceding 12 months to determine the percentage increase.

The mechanism is designed to ensure that salaries and pensions retain their purchasing power despite rising prices.

ALSO READ 8th Pay Commission DA overhaul? 7 major changes in dearness allowance calculation proposed

What does this mean for the 8th Pay Commission?

The expected DA hike comes amid growing discussions around the 8th Pay Commission and demands for interim relief from employee organisations.

Several employee unions and the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) have been pressing the government to merge at least 50% of DA with basic pay before the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission recommendations.

According to employee representatives, such a move would provide immediate relief to employees and pensioners who continue to face rising living costs while awaiting the next pay revision.

Why are unions demanding DA merger?

Employee bodies argue that a DA merger would:

-Provide immediate financial relief before the 8th Pay Commission recommendations are implemented.

-Reduce the burden of large arrears that may arise when the next pay revision is rolled out.

-Increase allowances linked to basic pay, including House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Transport Allowance.

-Boost retirement-related benefits such as gratuity and pension.

-Help establish a stronger base for determining the fitment factor under the 8th Pay Commission.

The NC-JCM has also argued that a pre-merger of DA would create a more realistic starting point for salary revision calculations under the upcoming pay panel.

However, the government has not made any announcement on this demand so far.

What employees should watch next

The next two CPI-IW readings for May and June will be crucial. Unless there is an unexpected drop in inflation, the current projections suggest that the DA calculation could comfortably remain above 63%.

For now, the numbers indicate that central government employees and pensioners are headed for another inflation-linked increase in income from July 2026 — even as the larger debate over the 8th Pay Commission and DA merger continues.

Disclaimer: This article is based on CPI-IW data released by the Labour Bureau and projections for May and June 2026. The final DA/DR rate will depend on official CPI-IW figures and approval by the Union Cabinet. The calculations and estimates presented here are for informational purposes only and should not be construed as official government confirmation.