5 ways to submit Life Certificate by pensioners in India or from abroad

Every Central Government pensioner has to submit an Annual Life Certificate in the month of November for further continuation of pension. Earlier, as a measure to enable an additional exclusive window to very senior pensioners, the government had allowed the pensioners in the age group of 80 years and above to submit Annual Life Certificate from October 1 onwards, instead of November 1 onwards, every year.

It has been observed that a large number of Central Government pensioners physically visit bank branches for this purpose. An Annual Life Certificate can be submitted manually or digitally as per convenience of the pensioner.

Here are five different modes available to a pensioner for submission of an Annual Life Certificate.

1. Life certificate can be recorded by Pension Disbursing Banks (PDAs), if the pensioner physically appears before the PDA.

2. Personal appearance of a pensioner will not be required, if the pensioner submits the life certificate form signed by any ‘designated official’.

List of persons specified for signing the Life Certificate

i. A person exercising the powers of a Magistrate under the Criminal Procedure code:

ii. A Registrar or Sub-Registrar appointed under Indian Registration Act,

iii. A Gazetted officer of the Government.

iv. A Police Officer not below the rank of Sub-Inspector in-charge of a Police Station.

v. A Postmaster, a departmental Sub-postmaster or an Inspector of Post Offices

vi. A Class-I officer of the Reserve Bank of India an officer (including Grade II officer) of the State Bank of India or its subsidiary:

vii. A Justice of Peace:

viii. A Block Development Officer, Munsif, Tehsildar or NaibTehsildar

ix. A Head of Village Panchayat, Gram Panchayat. Gaon Panchayat or an

x. Executive Committee of a Village:

xi. A Member of Parliament. of State legislatures or of legislatures of Union Territory Governments/Administration xii. Treasury Officer.

3. Pensioners can submit Life Certificate online from home through Jeevan Pramaan Portal. UIDAI has provided details of all biometric devices which are permissible for capturing biometrics of a person. Pensioners may visit UIDAI website to get information of all such devices.

4. India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) of Department of Posts along with Meity have successfully launched the initiative of the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare: “Doorstep Service for submission of Digital Life Certificate through Postman” in November 2020. India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) utilizes its huge network of Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks in providing doorstep facility to pensioners for submission of life certificate digitally. For leveraging this facility through Mobile. a pensioner has to download “Postinfo APP” from Google Play store.

5. There are 12 Public Sector Banks which do “Doorstep Banking” for its customers in 100 major cities of the country under Ease of banking reforms. The service for collection of Life Certificates is available under the umbrella of Doorstep Banking. DSB Agent will visit the doorstep of Pensioner to render the service. This service can be booked by the pensioner through any of the 3 channels i.e. Mobile App. Website or Toll Free Number.

Mobile App i.e “Doorstep Banking (DSB)” can be downloaded from Google Playstore.

Pensioners can access through Website of ‘doorstepbanks’

Through Toll free Number – 18001213721, 18001037188

Pensioner or family pensioner residing abroad

In the case of a pensioner or family pensioner residing abroad, the following methods are available for submission of life certificate —

1. In the case of a pensioner/family pensioner residing abroad and drawing his pension/family pension through any bank, the life certificate may be signed by an officer of the Bank. A pensioner/family pensioner gets exemption from personal appearance subject to production of Life Certificate signed by a officer of the bank.

2. A pensioner/family pensioner not residing in India in respect of whom his duly authorized agent produces a life certificate signed by a Magistrate, a Notary, a Banker or a Diplomatic Representative of India is exempted from personal appearance.

3. Pensioner/family pensioner can also provide Digital Life Certificate online through Aadhaar based biometric authentication system on the jeevanpramaan website of the government.