If you are looking for dividend gains, here is a stock that you could potentially look into – ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) has released its Q4FY26 earnings and also proposed a dividend for shareholders, subject to approval.

Let’s take a look at the key factors every investor needs to watch out for –

ICICI Prudential AMC: Dividend decision awaits shareholder nod

The key takeaway from the update is the final dividend announcement.

The company’s board has recommended a payout of Rs 12.40 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. However, this is not final yet.

In its regulatory filing, the company said, “Recommended a final dividend of Rs 12.40 per equity share to the equity shareholders of the Company, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).”

ICICI Prudential AMC: ESOP and stock unit grants approved

Alongside the dividend announcement, the company also approved employee incentive plans based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The board cleared the grant of up to 0.78 million stock options under the ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited – Employees Stock Option Scheme 2025. It also approved up to 0.19 million stock units under the Employees Stock Unit Scheme 2026.

ICICI Prudential AMC: Q4 numbers highlights

Looking at the Q4FY26 performance, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, profitability and income saw some decline. Net profit came in at Rs 763 crore, down from Rs 917 crore in the previous quarter. Total income also slipped to Rs 1,428 crore from Rs 1,624 crore.

However, when compared on a year-on-year basis, the trend looks stronger. Net profit rose over 10% from Rs 691 crore in the same quarter last year, while revenue from operations increased nearly 20% to Rs 1,517 crore.

ICICI Prudential AMC: IPO recap and market position

The company is relatively new to the listed space. It got listed on the stock exchanges in December 2025.

The shares of ICICI Prudential AMC were listed at a premium of over 20% compared to its issue price.

ICICI Prudential AMC is among the top players in India’s asset management industry. It holds a market share of over 13% and is the largest equity-focused AMC in the country. The company manages a significant portion of investor money in equity schemes.

ICICI Prudential AMC: Share performance

Over the past five trading sessions, it has gained around 7%, while in the last one month, it has surged nearly 16%.

On a year-to-date basis in 2026, the stock is up about 27%.