Week Ahead: Quarterly results, ECB, US Fed decision, Adani stocks, economic data to keep markets busy

Quarterly corporate results announcements and macroeconomic data along with FII flows, crude prices and movement of the rupee will keep the traders busy in this truncated week. On the first day of the month of May, the equity market remained closed for Maharashtra Day. Meanwhile, in the month of April, foreign investors (FII/FPI) bought equities worth a net Rs 5,711.8 crore while domestic investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 2,216.57 crore. All eyes will be on the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank’s interest rate decision on May 3 and May 4, respectively.

Prominent companies such as Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, New Delhi Television (NDTV), Ambuja Cements, Adani Total Gas, Gravita India, Cigniti Technologies, Tata Steel, UCO Bank, Godrej Properties, Havells India, MRF, Sula Vineyards, Tata Chemicals, Titan Company, Blue Star, CEAT, Dabur India, HDFC, Hero Motocorp, Tata Power Company, TVS Motor Company, Bharat Forge, Britannia, Federal Bank, Marico, and Bank of India are expected to announce quarterly results this week. Apart from quarterly results announcements, automobile companies will start reporting monthly sales numbers from today, which may impact the auto stocks.

India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), US Manufacturing PMI and China Caixin Manufacturing PMI will be announced later today. Eurozone CPI, UK Manufacturing PMI and Eurozone Manufacturing PMI data will be published on May 2. India Services PMI, Eurozone Unemployment Rate, US Services PMI, China Caixin Manufacturing PMI along with US Fed’s interest rate decision will be announced on May 3. ECB interest rate decision, UK Services PMI, Eurozone Services PMI, US Trade Balance and China Caixin Services PMI will be reported on May 4. India Bank Loan and Deposit Growth and US Unemployment Rate figures will be posted on May 5.