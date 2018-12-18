Warren Buffett advises investors to read this India-born poet’s masterpiece to overcome stock market jitters

Warren Buffett’s advice: While Sensex has returned 5.8 per cent, Nifty has given 3.4 per cent return since January this year till date. The rupee has declined 10.74 per cent so far this year. (File photo: AP)

Warren Buffett’s advice: The global stock markets, including India’s, have seen volatility throughout the year so far. After stellar Sensex and Nifty gains last year, even as a tumultuous 2018 comes to an end Berkshire Hathaway founder Warren Buffett has an advice for the investors: “heed these lines” from the classic 19th century Rudyard Kipling poem. The ‘Oracle of Omaha’ had written this in his 2017 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter:

If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs …

If you can wait and not be tired by waiting …

If you can think – and not make thoughts your aim …

If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you …

Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it.

Rudyard Kipling was an English journalist, short-story writer, poet, and novelist. He was born in India, which inspired much of his work.

While Sensex has returned 5.8 per cent, Nifty has given 3.4 per cent return since January this year to date. The rupee has declined 10.74 per cent versus the US dollar so far this year.

Meanwhile, even as we continue to witness heightened volatility in the stock markets given a confluence of domestic and global factors, global firm Morgan Stanley’s bull case scenario estimates that Sensex could top the 47,000-mark by December 2019. The global rating agency has Sensex target at 42,000 as it’s base case scenario.

“After a volatile 2018, on balance equities could be poised for better returns in 2019 with the caveat that the Indian electorate does not deliver a shock verdict in the forthcoming 2019 elections by delivering a fragmented coalition government,” Morgan Stanley had said in the report.