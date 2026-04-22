The share price of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta continues to be in focus ahead of the demerger record date on May 1. While the street is excited about the value unlocking ahead, the brokerage house Nuvama has outlined how the restructuring may unfold for investors, index providers, and the market. They expect the listing process to be completed “within 4-8 weeks at most.”

As per the Nuvama report, “Vedanta is undertaking a demerger wherein the existing entity will continue to remain listed as Vedanta. The four business verticals are proposed to be spun off into separate listed entities.”

The key focus is now on how the company will split into multiple listed entities and what the timeline for listing could look like. The demerger plan will reshape Vedanta into five separate listed companies, each focusing on a specific business. These include Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas, and Vedanta Steel & Iron Ore.

Let’s take a look at the key details every investor need to understand and what the brokerage outlook is –

Vedanta demerger: The big date – Why May 1 matters

The most important date for every investor to note in this entire process is the record date. As the company noted in the regulatory filing, “May 1, 2026, has been fixed as the record date for determining the shareholders eligible to receive consideration pursuant to the Scheme.”

Breaking it down, this means that investors who hold Vedanta shares on this date will be eligible to receive shares of all the newly created entities.

However, the timing is slightly nuanced due to settlement cycles. India follows a T+1 settlement system, which means shares must be bought at least one trading day before the ex-date to be eligible.

As noted in the Nuvama report, “If you buy the stock on or after the ex-date, you will not get the demerger benefit.”

The ex-date is April 30, while April 29 is the last day to buy shares with entitlement. Given that May 1 is a holiday, the market will conduct a special pre-open session for price discovery.

Furthermore, Nuvama in its report noted, “Vedanta will have a price discovery session from 9:15 to 9:45 AM, and normal trading will start from 10:00 AM, reflecting ex-demerger pricing.”

Vedanta demerger: How the share split works

The demerger follows a simple 1:1 structure, but its impact is far-reaching.

As per the scheme, for every 1 share you currently own in Vedanta, you will receive 1 share in each of the new companies being created after the demerger.

While the number of shares increases, the overall value will be redistributed across the entities. The price adjustment will happen through a difference between the pre-demerger closing price and the ex-demerger opening price.

Vedanta demerger: Which are the five companies set to list

Once the process is complete, the Vedanta group will be divided into five separate listed entities, each focused on a specific business vertical.

Company Business Focus Vedanta Parent entity (remaining operations) Vedanta Aluminium Aluminium segment Vedanta Power Power generation Vedanta Oil & Gas Oil and gas business Vedanta Steel & Iron Ore Steel and mining

Vedanta demerger: Listing timeline – How soon will shares trade?

The biggest question now every investor might be thinking of is when these new companies will actually start trading.

As per the Nuvama report, there is no fixed timeline as approvals and processes vary.

However, historical examples provide a benchmark. The brokerage house in its report noted, “Tata Motors CV listed in 1 month post record date, Siemens Energy in 75 days, ITC Hotels in 23 days, Jio Financial Services in 33 days.”

Company Demerged From Approx. Listing Time After Record Date Tata Motors CV Tata Motors ~1 month Siemens Energy Siemens ~75 days ITC Hotels ITC ~23 days Jio Financial Services Reliance Industries ~33 days

Based on these precedents, Nuvama estimates that “listings should ideally be completed within 4-8 weeks at most.” This indicates a potential listing window between late May and early July, assuming no major delays.

Vedanta demerger: Index Impact – Why this will matter beyond shares

The demerger is not just a corporate restructuring. It is to understand that it is also an index event.

Currently, Vedanta holds a weight of around 5.2% in the Nifty Next 50. Post-demerger, this weight will be redistributed.

According to Nuvama, “Vedanta will continue to be a part of Nifty Next 50, while the other demerged entities will be reflected as dummy constituents until listing.”

This means the new entities at the early stage carry fixed valuations and will not trade until they are officially listed. But once it gets listed, they will be removed temporarily and then evaluated again for inclusion based on eligibility criteria.

Vedanta demerger: What happens if listings get delayed?

The timing also plays a key role in determining whether these companies benefit from index inclusion and passive flows.

The brokerage Nuvama report also highlighted the key risk. The brokerage in its report pointed that if listings are delayed beyond June, the companies may miss the September index rebalancing cycle. This would delay inflows from passive funds.

For instance, Vedanta Aluminium could potentially enter larger indices, while smaller entities like Power and Oil & Gas may find space in small-cap indices.

What investor need to watch

The Vedanta demerger is not just about splitting businesses; it is about how value is discovered and distributed in the market. According to the brokerage report, the key variables to watch now are listing timelines, index inclusion, and how the market values each vertical independently once trading begins.

Disclaimer: Investors should note that the details regarding the Vedanta demerger and brokerage outlook provided above are for informational purposes only and do not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Corporate restructurings, price discovery sessions, and index rebalancing involve significant market risks and timing nuances; therefore, it is advisable to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any financial decisions based on these developments.

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