Top dividend-yield large-cap shares in last 1 year: Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, Coal India, Oil India, ONGC, more

Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc have had the highest dividend yield in the last 12 months at 31% and 25%, respectively, while TCS, Tata Steel, Piramal Enterprises, and Hero MotoCorp have had the lowest dividend yield of 3%.

Written by Kumar Gaurav
Companies with the highest dividend yields
Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc shares were among the top dividend-paying PSU scrips in the last one year, with whopping yields of 31% and 25% respectively over the past 12 months, according to a list of highest dividend-yielding PSU shares compiled by Axis Securities. Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel, Piramal Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp, and ITC stood at the bottom of the list, with a yield of 3% dividend yield of each. 

Here’s a look at the highest dividend payouts and dividend-yielding large-caps:

Company NameCMPDividend (past 12 Months)Dividend Yield
VedantaRs 284Rs 88.531%
Hindustan Zinc Rs 324Rs 82.525%
Coal India Rs 232Rs 23.310%
ONGCRs 167Rs 148%
Power GridRs 241Rs 12.35%
GAIL (India) Rs 109Rs 55%
HCL Technologies Rs 1,170Rs 484%
NTPC Rs 188Rs 7.34%
Tech Mahindra Rs 1,266Rs 484%
SAILRs 92Rs 3.34%
ITC Rs 473Rs 15.53%
Hero MotoCorp Rs 3,105Rs 1003%
Piramal Enterprises Rs 991Rs 313%
Tata Steel Rs 119Rs 3.63%
Tata Consultancy Services Rs 3,545Rs 1073%
Top 15 Dividend Yield Companies (Large Cap)
The companies from the Metals and Mining Industry were the ones with the highest yields. Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, and Coal India have had the highest dividend yield in the last 12 months at 31%, 25%, and 10%,  which indicates that these companies are providing a significant return to their shareholders through dividends. Tata Consultancy Services, despite having the largest market capitalisation of Rs 12,96,932 crore among the companies on the list, has a lower dividend yield, of 3%. 

ONGC and GAIL (India) were the only two companies from the oil & gas industry to make it to the list with dividend yields of 8%, and 5% respectively. Piramal Enterprises was the only company from the Healthcare to make it to the list with a dividend yield of 3%.

First published on: 18-07-2023 at 14:43 IST

