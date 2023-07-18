Top dividend-yield large-cap shares in last 1 year: Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, Coal India, Oil India, ONGC, more

Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc shares were among the top dividend-paying PSU scrips in the last one year, with whopping yields of 31% and 25% respectively over the past 12 months, according to a list of highest dividend-yielding PSU shares compiled by Axis Securities. Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel, Piramal Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp, and ITC stood at the bottom of the list, with a yield of 3% dividend yield of each.

Here’s a look at the highest dividend payouts and dividend-yielding large-caps:

Company Name CMP Dividend (past 12 Months) Dividend Yield Vedanta Rs 284 Rs 88.5 31% Hindustan Zinc Rs 324 Rs 82.5 25% Coal India Rs 232 Rs 23.3 10% ONGC Rs 167 Rs 14 8% Power Grid Rs 241 Rs 12.3 5% GAIL (India) Rs 109 Rs 5 5% HCL Technologies Rs 1,170 Rs 48 4% NTPC Rs 188 Rs 7.3 4% Tech Mahindra Rs 1,266 Rs 48 4% SAIL Rs 92 Rs 3.3 4% ITC Rs 473 Rs 15.5 3% Hero MotoCorp Rs 3,105 Rs 100 3% Piramal Enterprises Rs 991 Rs 31 3% Tata Steel Rs 119 Rs 3.6 3% Tata Consultancy Services Rs 3,545 Rs 107 3% Top 15 Dividend Yield Companies (Large Cap)

The companies from the Metals and Mining Industry were the ones with the highest yields. Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, and Coal India have had the highest dividend yield in the last 12 months at 31%, 25%, and 10%, which indicates that these companies are providing a significant return to their shareholders through dividends. Tata Consultancy Services, despite having the largest market capitalisation of Rs 12,96,932 crore among the companies on the list, has a lower dividend yield, of 3%.

ONGC and GAIL (India) were the only two companies from the oil & gas industry to make it to the list with dividend yields of 8%, and 5% respectively. Piramal Enterprises was the only company from the Healthcare to make it to the list with a dividend yield of 3%.