Top dividend-yield large-cap shares in last 1 year: Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, Coal India, Oil India, ONGC, more

Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc shares were among the top dividend-paying PSU scrips in the last one year, with whopping yields of 31% and 25% respectively over the past 12 months, according to a list of highest dividend-yielding PSU shares compiled by Axis Securities. Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel, Piramal Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp, and ITC stood at the bottom of the list, with a yield of 3% dividend yield of each.
Here’s a look at the highest dividend payouts and dividend-yielding large-caps:
|Company Name
|CMP
|Dividend (past 12 Months)
|Dividend Yield
|Vedanta
|Rs 284
|Rs 88.5
|31%
|Hindustan Zinc
|Rs 324
|Rs 82.5
|25%
|Coal India
|Rs 232
|Rs 23.3
|10%
|ONGC
|Rs 167
|Rs 14
|8%
|Power Grid
|Rs 241
|Rs 12.3
|5%
|GAIL (India)
|Rs 109
|Rs 5
|5%
|HCL Technologies
|Rs 1,170
|Rs 48
|4%
|NTPC
|Rs 188
|Rs 7.3
|4%
|Tech Mahindra
|Rs 1,266
|Rs 48
|4%
|SAIL
|Rs 92
|Rs 3.3
|4%
|ITC
|Rs 473
|Rs 15.5
|3%
|Hero MotoCorp
|Rs 3,105
|Rs 100
|3%
|Piramal Enterprises
|Rs 991
|Rs 31
|3%
|Tata Steel
|Rs 119
|Rs 3.6
|3%
|Tata Consultancy Services
|Rs 3,545
|Rs 107
|3%
The companies from the Metals and Mining Industry were the ones with the highest yields. Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, and Coal India have had the highest dividend yield in the last 12 months at 31%, 25%, and 10%, which indicates that these companies are providing a significant return to their shareholders through dividends. Tata Consultancy Services, despite having the largest market capitalisation of Rs 12,96,932 crore among the companies on the list, has a lower dividend yield, of 3%.
ONGC and GAIL (India) were the only two companies from the oil & gas industry to make it to the list with dividend yields of 8%, and 5% respectively. Piramal Enterprises was the only company from the Healthcare to make it to the list with a dividend yield of 3%.