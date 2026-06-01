India’s electric two-wheeler market is entering a new chapter, according to CLSA, which believes the industry is moving beyond subsidy-driven demand and into a phase where products, technology and ownership economics will determine winners.

The brokerage house CLSA has initiated coverage on Ather Energy with an ‘Outperform’ rating and a target price of Rs 1,450, implying a potential upside of about 57% from the stock’s current level.

CLSA expects electric two-wheeler volumes to grow at a compound annual growth rate of around 40% between FY26 and FY30, far outpacing the roughly 4% growth projected for internal combustion engine two-wheelers. Against that backdrop, the brokerage believes Ather’s premium positioning, software ecosystem, expanding product portfolio and cost-reduction efforts could help the company deliver nearly fourfold volume growth over the next four years.

CLSA on India’s electric two-wheeler market: The industry is moving beyond subsidies

A key pillar of CLSA’s investment case is its view that India’s electric two-wheeler market no longer depends solely on government incentives.

The brokerage noted that subsidy support has steadily reduced over the years, with incentives under the PM E-Drive programme now significantly lower than earlier schemes. Yet electric two-wheeler registrations rose 22% year-on-year in FY26, taking adoption levels to 6.5%.

CLSA believes the next phase of growth will come from improving products, lower ownership costs and increasing consumer acceptance rather than policy support alone.

The brokerage said in its report, “We believe the electric 2W transition in India is now moving from policy-led adoption to product-led acceleration. Supported by continued government push, materially richer feature offerings, and a structurally lower cost of ownership versus ICE vehicles, e2Ws are increasingly emerging as a compelling consumer proposition rather than just an alternative.”

Based on this view, CLSA expects electric two-wheeler penetration to rise to around 20%-21% by FY30 from roughly 7% currently.

CLSA on Ather Energy: Premium positioning could help it gain market share

CLSA argues that Ather’s strategy differs from several competitors that pursued aggressive volume growth through lower-priced offerings.

According to the brokerage, Ather built its franchise around premium scooters, integrated software capabilities and continuous product development. It now sees the company broadening its addressable market through the EL platform and newer products without weakening its brand positioning.

The report said, “Ather’s playbook in the Indian e2W market has been refreshingly contrarian. While the industry gravitated early towards sub-Rs1,00,000 mass-market scooters, often sacrificing features, reliability, and margins in pursuit of volumes, Ather doubled down on its premium positioning.”

CLSA added that Ather is not abandoning its premium roots while targeting a larger customer base.

“Our read: Ather is not ‘going mass’, it is premiumising the mass. This distinction matters. In consumer categories, especially mobility, brand laddering tends to work better than down-trading.”

The brokerage expects Ather’s electric scooter market share to reach about 22% by FY28, supported by product differentiation and expansion into new segments.

CLSA on Ather’s software business: A revenue stream beyond scooter sales

Another major element of CLSA’s bullish thesis is Ather’s software ecosystem.

The brokerage highlighted Ather Stack, the company’s proprietary software platform, as a significant differentiator in an industry where many rivals rely on outsourced solutions. According to CLSA, paid software adoption exceeds 90%, while non-vehicle revenue contributes around 13%-14% of sales and carries meaningfully higher margins than vehicle sales.

The report said, “One of Ather’s most underappreciated strengths is its proprietary software ecosystem, Ather Stack. With an attach rate exceeding c.90%, the platform is a clear validation consumers are willing to pay for a connected, feature-rich riding experience.”

CLSA believes software, charging, service and ecosystem revenue can improve customer retention while also helping profitability improve as volumes grow.

CLSA on the EL platform: Cost reduction could improve margins

The brokerage also sees the newly introduced EL platform as an important turning point for profitability.

According to CLSA, the platform incorporates design changes, material optimisation and manufacturing efficiencies that could structurally lower costs. The brokerage estimates the platform could reduce bill-of-material costs by around 10%-15%.

The report described the initiative as more than a routine cost-cutting exercise.

“What Ather has done with the EL platform is far more nuanced than a conventional ‘cost-down’ exercise. It is a full-stack re-engineering of the scooter, aimed at structurally bending the cost curve without diluting the brand’s premium DNA.”

CLSA further noted, “In essence, EL is not a cost-cutting platform but a margin design platform.”

The brokerage expects Ather’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation margin to reach breakeven by FY28 and rise to about 14.5% by FY32 as scale benefits and cost efficiencies kick in.

CLSA on growth prospects: Volumes could rise nearly fourfold

The brokerage expects favourable industry trends and company-specific initiatives to support strong growth over the medium term.

CLSA projects electric two-wheeler volumes to grow at around 40% compound annual growth between FY26 and FY30, while internal combustion engine two-wheelers are expected to grow at about 4%. It argues that scooters are likely to lead the electrification trend because of their urban usage patterns, lower running costs and increasing acceptance among consumers.

Summarising its outlook, CLSA said, “Electrification is premium-led and scooter-first, right in Ather Energy’s sweet spot. Ather, a pure-play e2W maker known for its smart, high-performance scooters and tightly integrated hardware-software stack, is well positioned to capitalise on this shift.”

The brokerage added that the combination of premiumisation and lower costs could support nearly fourfold volume growth over the next four years.

Conclusion

CLSA’s bullish view on Ather rests on a broader call that India’s electric two-wheeler market is entering a period where product quality, technology and ownership economics matter more than subsidies. The brokerage believes Ather’s premium brand, software ecosystem, expanding distribution network and cost-efficient EL platform place it in a favourable position as electric scooter adoption rises.

Disclaimer:

The investment ratings, target prices, and industry volume projections discussed in this report are based on institutional equity research and do not constitute direct buy, sell, or hold recommendations for retail investors. Electric vehicle (EV) and clean-technology stocks are subject to distinct technological disruptions, battery raw material price cycles, shifting regulatory frameworks, and intense competitive dynamics, meaning individual stock performance and corporate margin timelines can vary widely. Readers are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or a qualified financial professional before making specific equity allocations in the automotive or electric mobility sectors.

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