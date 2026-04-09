The Tata Group-owned India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is in focus today, April 9 as the tech giant is set to announce its Q4FY26 results.

Investors are closely watching out for commentary from the company on whether they plan to declare a final dividend along with the financial results. The company has already indicated a possibility in a recent exchange filing, raising expectations among shareholders.

Let’s take a look at the 5 key details every investor need to know of this IT bellwether –

TCS dividend decision in spotlight

TCS has indicated that its board may consider a final payout during the scheduled meeting.

In its filing, the company said, “recommend a final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ending March 31, 2026, for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 31st Annual General Meeting.”

This has put the spotlight firmly on dividend expectations, especially given TCS’ consistent track record of rewarding shareholders.

Dividend paid in FY26 so far

Over the past year, TCS has already announced multiple interim payouts.

The company announced two interim dividends of Rs 11 per share each, with payouts scheduled in July and October 2025.

In addition, it also declared another interim dividend of Rs 11 along with a special dividend of Rs 46 in January 2026.

Anthropic’s new release

Another key factor that the street will be watching out for is the latest from Anthropic. It has released a preview of the new model, Mythos. What’s different this time is that instead of a full public release, Anthropic is rolling it out in a controlled manner through Project Glasswing. This involves a closed group of partners, including AWS, Apple, Broadcom, Google, JPMorgan, Microsoft and NVIDIA. Mythos is projected to be stronger than earlier models like Claude Opus on coding and security benchmarks

What to expect from TCS Q4 results

The board meeting scheduled for April 9 will also review the company’s financial performance for the fourth quarter and the full financial year.

The key factors to watch include the impact of the rupee’s weakness on the company’s margin and the guidance for FY27. Typically, a weak rupee could aid the margins of the tech companies including TCS.

Fear of AI-led disruption is another important factor to watch out for. This has been one concern that’s kept the tech sector stocks under pressure through the fourth quarter.

A look back at Q3 performance

In Q3FY26, TCS reported a decline in profitability, with net profit falling 13.9% year-on-year to Rs 10,657 crore.

On a sequential basis as well, profit dropped 11.7%. However, revenue showed some resilience, growing 4.9% year-on-year to Rs 67,087 crore.

TCS share performance

TCS remains a heavyweight in the IT sector. The share price of TCS surged nearly 5% in the last 5 days.

Furthermore, the stock has declined around 16% over the past six months and is down about 21% on a yearly basis.

So far in 2026, the stock has delivered a negative return of around 20%.

The stock’s 52-week high stands at Rs 3,630.50, while the low is Rs 2,346.20