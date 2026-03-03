Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Jindal Stainless
|789.00
|13.75
|1.77
|35,471
|Hindalco Industries
|940.15
|14.20
|1.53
|2,91,429
|JSW Steel
|1268.25
|0.45
|0.04
|93,198
|Jindal Steel
|1238.45
|-6.20
|-0.50
|42,353
|Tata Steel
|210.90
|-1.45
|-0.68
|30,15,592
|Tech Mahindra
|1346.55
|-10.70
|-0.79
|66,677
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.20
|-23.20
|-0.88
|1,03,494
|JSW Energy
|481.85
|-5.50
|-1.13
|56,577
|Grasim Industries
|2767.80
|-32.30
|-1.15
|13,768
|UltraTech Cement
|12515.70
|-164.55
|-1.30
|12,091
|Tata Elxsi
|4450.95
|-61.45
|-1.36
|17,231
|Titan Company
|4269.35
|-59.05
|-1.36
|53,950
|Trent
|3846.30
|-53.85
|-1.38
|1,02,703
|LTIMindtree
|4400.80
|-63.35
|-1.42
|13,503
|Adani Power
|137.95
|-2.15
|-1.53
|18,12,060
|Tata Consumer Products
|1122.95
|-19.35
|-1.69
|36,523
|Adani Enterprises
|2123.25
|-41.55
|-1.92
|1,46,271
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.75
|-65.15
|-1.92
|1,53,953
|Ambuja Cements
|490.00
|-10.30
|-2.06
|1,35,312
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.30
|-16.00
|-2.40
|13,62,638
|Tata Power Company
|368.00
|-9.35
|-2.48
|3,46,776
|Reliance Industries
|1358.35
|-35.95
|-2.58
|10,69,793
|Vodafone Idea
|10.30
|-0.31
|-2.92
|6,12,39,021
|Tata Communications
|1549.00
|-47.25
|-2.96
|7,998
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.50
|-12.65
|-3.30
|15,65,349
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1470.20
|-50.65
|-3.33
|3,15,193
|Adani Energy Solutions
|975.80
|-35.25
|-3.49
|76,722
|Voltas
|1507.40
|-56.45
|-3.61
|88,022
|Adani Total Gas
|492.85
|-19.15
|-3.74
|1,72,338
|Adani Green Energy
|903.25
|-44.95
|-4.74
|5,63,765
|Larsen & Toubro
|4066.45
|-214.10
|-5.00
|3,50,621