Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

BSE Select Business Groups Index

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

BSE SELECT BUSINESS GROUPS

BSE Select Business Groups
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE 100
  • BSE 100 ESG
  • BSE 100 LargeCap TMC
  • BSE 150 MidCap Index
  • BSE 200
  • BSE 200 Equal Weight
  • BSE 250 LargeMidCap
  • BSE 250 SmallCap
  • BSE 400 MidSmallCap
  • BSE 500
  • BSE 1000
  • BSE Auto
  • BSE Bankex
  • BSE Bharat 22
  • BSE Capital Goods
  • BSE Capital Markets & Insurance
  • BSE Central Public Sector
  • BSE Commodities
  • BSE Consumer Durables
  • BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE Dividend Stability Index
  • BSE Dollex 30
  • BSE Dollex 100
  • BSE Dollex 200
  • BSE Energy
  • BSE Enhanced Value
  • BSE FMCG
  • BSE Focused IT
  • BSE Focused Midcap
  • BSE Healthcare
  • BSE India 150
  • BSE India Infrastructure
  • BSE India Manufacturing
  • BSE India Sector Leaders
  • BSE Information Technology
  • BSE Internet Economy
  • BSE IPO
  • BSE Low Volatility
  • BSE Metal
  • BSE MidCap
  • BSE Momentum
  • BSE Oil & Gas
  • BSE Power
  • BSE Power & Energy
  • BSE Premium Consumption
  • BSE Private Banks
  • BSE PSU
  • BSE Quality
  • BSE Realty
  • BSE Select Business Groups
  • BSE Select IPO
  • BSE Sensex
  • BSE Sensex 50
  • BSE Sensex Equal Weight
  • BSE Sensex Next 30
  • BSE SENSEX Next 50
  • BSE Sensex Sixty
  • BSE Sensex Sixty 65:35
  • BSE Services
  • BSE SmallCap
  • BSE SME IPO
  • BSE TECK
Add to Watchlist
4319.47 Closed
-2.18-96.48
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-2.9
1M
-4
3M
-3.7
6M
2.1
1Y
16.5
5Y
-2
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Jindal Stainless		789.0013.751.7735,471
Hindalco Industries		940.1514.201.532,91,429
JSW Steel		1268.250.450.0493,198
Jindal Steel		1238.45-6.20-0.5042,353
Tata Steel		210.90-1.45-0.6830,15,592
Tech Mahindra		1346.55-10.70-0.7966,677
Tata Consultancy Services		2613.20-23.20-0.881,03,494
JSW Energy		481.85-5.50-1.1356,577
Grasim Industries		2767.80-32.30-1.1513,768
UltraTech Cement		12515.70-164.55-1.3012,091
Tata Elxsi		4450.95-61.45-1.3617,231
Titan Company		4269.35-59.05-1.3653,950
Trent		3846.30-53.85-1.381,02,703
LTIMindtree		4400.80-63.35-1.4213,503
Adani Power		137.95-2.15-1.5318,12,060
Tata Consumer Products		1122.95-19.35-1.6936,523
Adani Enterprises		2123.25-41.55-1.921,46,271
Mahindra & Mahindra		3334.75-65.15-1.921,53,953
Ambuja Cements		490.00-10.30-2.061,35,312
Indian Hotels Company		651.30-16.00-2.4013,62,638
Tata Power Company		368.00-9.35-2.483,46,776
Reliance Industries		1358.35-35.95-2.5810,69,793
Vodafone Idea		10.30-0.31-2.926,12,39,021
Tata Communications		1549.00-47.25-2.967,998
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		370.50-12.65-3.3015,65,349
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1470.20-50.65-3.333,15,193
Adani Energy Solutions		975.80-35.25-3.4976,722
Voltas		1507.40-56.45-3.6188,022
Adani Total Gas		492.85-19.15-3.741,72,338
Adani Green Energy		903.25-44.95-4.745,63,765
Larsen & Toubro		4066.45-214.10-5.003,50,621
Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
view more

Market News

More Market News
icon
Market Pulse