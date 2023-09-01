Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|4,291.1
|-88.65
|-2.02
|5,816
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|825.3
|13.15
|1.62
|2,81,304
Adani Green Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|949.55
|21.50
|2.32
|1,46,876
Adani Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|329.95
|8.90
|2.77
|18,89,992
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|136.1
|14.80
|12.20
|1,19,68,902
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|423.85
|-7.90
|-1.83
|1,23,960
JSW Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|354.85
|4.40
|1.26
|59,740
NHPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|50.28
|0.02
|0.04
|13,65,917
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|230.6
|10.65
|4.84
|21,17,280
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|252.1
|7.50
|3.07
|10,71,884
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|3,885.65
|-35.75
|-0.91
|7,735
Tata Power Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|255.2
|10.15
|4.14
|17,46,827
Torrent Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|665.3
|8.35
|1.27
|23,490