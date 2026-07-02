Tata Power plans to expand its public charging network to more than 10,000 chargers by 2030 as EV adoption gathers pace across the country. Apart from expanding its public charging network, there are also plans to install more than 7.5 lakh chargers at residential locations by 2030. The company currently supports over 6,700 charging points across India across public, semi-public, fleet and electric bus charging segments. Going forward, it expects infrastructure rollout to closely track the country’s evolving EV sales landscape, with investments directed towards regions witnessing the strongest demand and charger utilisation.

Aligning Infrastructure Deployment

“Our charger deployment strategy is closely aligned with EV adoption trends across India. Currently, the largest markets for charger deployment are states with high EV penetration and vehicle sales, such as Maharashtra and the southern states,” a Tata Power spokesperson said.

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The spokesperson added that the company continuously monitors EV sales, customer demand and utilisation patterns to identify priority markets for infrastructure expansion, ensuring charging infrastructure is deployed where it is needed most.

High Consumption Patterns

The same trend is reflected in charging consumption. According to Tata Power, Maharashtra and the southern states continue to account for the highest charging volumes, supported by their strong EV ecosystems and expanding customer base.

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“Charging consumption trends generally mirror the country’s EV sales and adoption patterns. Maharashtra and the southern states continue to witness high charging consumption due to their strong EV ecosystem and growing customer base,” the spokesperson said. The company said it regularly analyses charging consumption, vehicle penetration and market demand to determine the optimal locations for future charger deployments. “We regularly track consumption data, vehicle penetration and market demand to make informed decisions on the optimal locations for future charger deployments,” the spokesperson added.