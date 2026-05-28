The Defence Ministry on Wednesday formally kicked off the selection process for a private-sector partner to build India’s indigenous fifth‑generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) by issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) to three shortlisted bidders: Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen & Toubro (in partnership with Bharat Electronics Ltd) and Bharat Forge (in collaboration with BEML), defence officials said. The move marks the first time private firms are in direct contention to lead development of a next‑generation fighter for India’s armed forces.

RFP issued to 3 private contenders

The RFP sets out the government’s expectations for a fast‑tracked, high‑ambition programme under the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), which will execute AMCA through an industry partnership. Under the approved Programme Execution Model, private and public sector firms are to be treated equally and compete on capability and delivery. Notably, state‑run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has not been included among the shortlisted contenders.

Ambitious timelines and delivery milestones

The RFP imposes tight delivery schedules. The document requires the first flight of the AMCA prototype within 30 months of contract signing and mandates a 1,800‑sortie flight test programme to be completed within 84 months before the platform can transition to series production. The first prototype is expected to be rolled out by 2029 and will initially fly with the GE F414 engine, according to the RFP. Five prototypes are planned under the programme and the Indian Air Force (IAF) intends to induct seven AMCA squadrons beginning with series production from 2035.

Ownership, control and company formation rules

The RFP specifies that the winning bidder must incorporate a new Indian company within three months of selection; this entity will sign the contract and be the programme lead. Foreign shareholding in the new company is restricted to passive institutional investments allowed under Indian law and the company must remain under the ownership and control of resident Indian citizens. These clauses reflect longstanding national security and indigenous design priorities.

Industrial partners and past experience

Of the three bidders, Tata Advanced Systems brings prior experience of setting up production lines in India, having partnered with Airbus to assemble C‑295 transport aircraft in Vadodara, Gujarat. Larsen & Toubro has partnered with Bharat Electronics Limited for this bid, while Bharat Forge has an arrangement with public sector firm BEML. The selected industry lead will work closely with ADA, the DRDO‑affiliated design agency, to develop prototypes, integrate systems, conduct testing and scale up production.

Strategic goals and capability aspirations

AMCA is envisaged as a medium‑weight deep penetration stealth fighter with advanced low‑observable features, sensor fusion and AI‑enabled systems. Officials have described it as a key pillar of India’s long‑term airpower modernisation alongside the Tejas light combat aircraft. “AMCA will give the Indian Air Force a state‑of‑the‑art platform capable of operating in highly contested airspace,” an official involved in the programme said on condition of anonymity. ADA has showcased a full‑scale model of the AMCA at Aero India 2025 and highlighted plans to integrate AI to enhance operational capabilities.

Budget and infrastructure backing

The total outlay for the AMCA programme is estimated at around Rs 15,000 crore. A core component of support infrastructure is the Core Integration & Flight Testing Centre being built by ADA at Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh, at a cost of about Rs 2,000 crore. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for the facility on May 15 where Rajnath Singh said, “Puttaparthi is set to join the exclusive league of global destinations from which a fifth‑generation aircraft will take to the skies,” adding that the site will “become the birthplace of an aircraft capable of annihilating the enemy in the blink of an eye,” according to the Defence Ministry.

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Programme sequencing and fleet plans

The IAF has long sought an indigenous medium‑weight stealth fighter to meet future deep‑penetration strike and air‑superiority needs. The service is also procuring foreign jets to meet near‑term gaps- including an ongoing drive to acquire multi‑role fighters under a 114‑aircraft programme initiated by a 2019 Request for Information- but places AMCA at the centre of its long‑term force structure. AMCA and Tejas are planned to form the backbone of the IAF in coming decades.

Officials said responses to the RFP are expected within a few months and the selection process could conclude in about four to five months. The chosen private company will then sign the contract, begin detailed design and prototype development with ADA and deliver aircraft according to the RFP’s strict timelines and testing requirements.

Confidence bolstered by Tejas experience

India’s indigenous aviation confidence has risen after the successful development and induction of the HAL‑built Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. The programme demonstrated that domestic design, testing and production ecosystems can deliver operational combat aircraft- experience ADA and private partners will build on for AMCA. By mandating Indian ownership, stringent flight‑test schedules and close ADA oversight, the government aims to blend national security safeguards with private‑sector agility to deliver a next‑generation combat aircraft.

If delivered on time, AMCA would provide the IAF with a stealthy, sensor‑rich platform for air dominance and precision strike missions while deepening India’s aerospace industrial base. The programme also aims to catalyse a domestic supply chain, create high‑skilled jobs and move India closer to strategic self‑reliance in advanced combat aircraft design and manufacturing.