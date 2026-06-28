In 1969, a 45-year-old engineer at Tata Electric Company (now Tata Power) was asked to leave a job he understood completely and take charge of a project that had probably never been attempted before. There was no Microsoft, no Intel, no SAP, no Accenture. There was barely a vocabulary for what computers could do outside of the power grids and ledgers he had spent two decades mastering.

Reluctantly, Faqir Chand Kohli said yes. He then spent the next thirty years proving that India, the Tata Group, and he could do something truly pathbreaking.

By the time Kohli was done, the endeavour, which we know as Tata Consultancy Services, had far exceeded any goals that may have been set.

The impact was far and wide. A new industry was born that would provide employment to millions of young Indians. And way beyond that, it helped place India firmly on the global map as a provider of quality services.

From Peshawar to MIT: The Early Foundations of an Electrical Engineer

Kohli was born on March 19, 1924, in Peshawar, in what was then the Northwest Frontier Province of undivided India. He was the youngest son of Gobindram Kohli and Bhagwanti Devi. His father was a self-made man who had built Kirpa Ram & Brothers into the most reputable drapery and apparel business in North India, serving British military officers, civil service officials and Indian royalty alike.

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While Kohli was still working toward his graduation, his father died. His elder brother, Devraj, stepped in to push him toward his academic goals. Kohli studied Physics at Punjab University with an eye on the Indian Navy, but in 1946, a scholarship to Queen’s University in Ontario changed the direction of his life. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering there, followed by a master’s at MIT. He returned to India in 1951 carrying an education that few had at the time.

Learning the grid before he ever touched a computer

Kohli’s first posting was at Tata Electric Company, where he set up a load dispatch system to manage power operations. He quickly became known for introducing engineering and management techniques that the sector had not seen before. It was unglamorous, technical work, but it gave him something more valuable than recognition: a granular understanding of how large, failure-intolerant systems actually run.

The signing of the SEGA deal marked TCS’ entry on the global stage, competing with a select set of large consulting firms for executing large, complex programs involving deep domain expertise. (Source: Tata)

He took that understanding and turned it into a published argument. In 1963, writing in the IEEE Journal, Kohli made the case that the government should invest in 400KV or 500KV transmission lines to bring efficiency and economic sense to India’s power distribution. The recommendation eventually became the seed of what is today the Power Grid Corporation of India.

The reluctant founder

J.R.D. Tata and Nani Palkhivala set up Tata Consultancy Services in 1968 as a division of Tata Sons. But a vision on paper is not a company. They needed someone who could execute it, and they had been watching Kohli’s early use of computers in power engineering. In 1969, they asked him to join.

Kohli had other ideas. He wanted to make his mark inside Tata Electric Company itself. But the Tatas pressed, and Kohli eventually agreed to a request he had not gone looking for. It turned out to be the Tatas’ good fortune: Kohli did not just meet their expectations, he exceeded them, laying the groundwork that would let TCS grow into heights nobody in the room in 1969 could have predicted.

He set an internal target almost immediately. TCS would need to grow at 100% a year for five consecutive years if it wanted to survive, let alone succeed. It was an aggressive, almost reckless number for a company with no clients and no track record. It became the blueprint anyway.

Building the Blueprint: The Central Bank Milestone and the Move into Software Engineering

There was no demand to meet, so Kohli went out and built one. He walked through Mumbai and the rest of India looking for businesses that needed a better directory, universities that wanted faster exam results, utilities drowning in customer bills, banks and insurers buried under ledgers nobody could reconcile by hand. In its earliest days, TCS kept the lights on partly by handling the punch card operations of TISCO, now Tata Steel, though even that work wasn’t enough to fully occupy the ten consultants and 200 operators on staff.

The turn came in 1969, when TCS successfully automated the Central Bank of India’s inter-branch reconciliation process. Word travelled fast in a small industry; 14 more banks placed comparable orders soon after. TCS had stumbled onto something important: clients didn’t just want services, they wanted solutions.

Bigger contracts followed: The Institutional Group & Information Co., then American Express, then the Sega project, where TCS went head-to-head with Anderson Consulting and won. Each success fed the next, and within a decade, TCS had become an established player in customised software.

Going Offshore: Cold-Calling Burroughs and the 1988 Mainframe Gamble

Kohli understood early that TCS could not grow on the back of the Indian market alone. His trip to the United States, with a detour to Detroit, gave the company its first real exposure to a global client base. Incidentally, that trip didn’t happen by invitation. Kohli walked, unannounced, into Burroughs, who were then the second-largest hardware manufacturer in the world after IBM, and asked for software assignments. Burroughs had never heard of TCS. Kohli’s charisma did the rest, and the assignments that followed opened doors to other companies that had been watching to see what Burroughs would do.

The 1973 OPEC oil shock, oddly enough, worked in Kohli’s favour. Global firms, suddenly more cautious, began placing their trust in companies that delivered reliably, and TCS’s team held steady through the volatility. Kohli built programming standards, quality benchmarks and a modular architecture that broke big problems into smaller components multiple people could work on simultaneously. It didn’t have a name yet, although later, the industry would call it software engineering.

Inside TCS, this created a generation of software architects, project managers, performance engineers and quality experts who rubbed shoulders with names like IBM and held their own.

The Y2K Turning Point: Scaling Past the $1-Billion Operational Threshold

By 1988, the rest of the world was moving away from mainframes. Kohli moved in the opposite direction, installing an IBM mainframe 3090 in Chennai and pushing TCS away from onsite client work toward off-site development. At the time, this was not common at all. He was convinced the ‘big iron’ (industry slang for large mainframe computers) would make a comeback. With the infrastructure and intellectual groundwork already in place, marketing teams abroad pushed ahead, and the projects followed.

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Then came the Y2K scare. In the early 1990s, technologists across the world grew anxious that computer systems would reset to 1 January 1900 instead of 1 January 2000 when the century turned. Most saw a crisis, and Kohli saw an opening. TCS became the first Indian IT company to fix the bug, and the credibility that came with it propelled the company past $1 billion in revenue by 2003.

A bigger argument about India and technology

Kohli’s interests never stayed confined to TCS’s balance sheets. He pushed on adult literacy, water purification, software automation, complex systems and cybernetics, treating all of it as part of the same unfinished project: building a country capable of using its own technology rather than importing someone else’s.

He was especially preoccupied with engineering education, working directly with Indian institutions to help establish Computer Science departments at a time when the discipline barely existed in Indian classrooms. He held a firm, almost stubborn belief that India could never be a serious player in global technology without its own hardware industry, and he pushed for IITs and other engineering colleges to introduce courses that could produce talent for high-end chip design and testing. The chip design and testing industry India has today carries some trace of that early insistence.

He set up a world-class R&D centre in Pune, built partnerships with major Indian and international academic institutions, and established specialised research centres that remain a differentiator for TCS decades later. His appetite for learning, by most accounts, never really slowed down.

The other side of Kohli — sharp, funny, unbothered by flattery

For all his discipline, Kohli was not without a sense of humour, often delivered with a deadpan edge that left people unsure how to respond. Introduced once to a Chinese businesswoman as the “Father of the Indian IT Industry,” Kohli’s reply was that he had fathered three sons, but had his doubts about the IT part.

At a photo session, teased about his light jacket, he told the photographer and interviewer that he looked like he was dressed for sport rather than for the office, and that it was good for people to know he didn’t work all the time.

At one public event, an anchor introduced him grandly: “Ladies and gentlemen, the founder of TCS, Father of the Indian Software Industry… may I welcome and introduce… F.C. Kohli.” Kohli’s response needed no warm-up: there was no need to introduce him, he said, since he knew more about himself than the anchor did.

Bidding adieu

Kohli stepped down from TCS in 1999, closing out a career that had taken the company from ten consultants doing punch card work to an enterprise moving fast towards the one billion dollar mark. He didn’t disappear entirely; he stayed on as a consultant.

Source: Tata

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The honours arrived steadily through his life, including the Padma Bhushan in 2002, India’s third-highest civilian award. He was, by most descriptions that followed him, the Henry Ford of IT services, while some called him, without exaggeration, the Bhishma Pitamaha of the IT industry.

F.C. Kohli left for his heavenly abode on November 26, 2020, following a cardiac arrest. He was 96. The company he had once been talked into joining, somewhat against his own plans, had by then become the largest IT company in India.

The bet the Tatas made on him in 1969 had paid off many times over.

Editorial Note: This profile is based on original reporting, including direct communication with Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Central Archives. To ensure a comprehensive perspective, FinancialExpress.com corroborated this information with public records and third-party sources. This content is not sponsored, and FinancialExpress.com retains full editorial independence and final authority over all editorial decisions.