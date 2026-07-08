Tata Power aims to nearly double its revenue to Rs 1 lakh crore and raise its profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 10,000 crore by 2030, on the back of aggressive bets in renewable energy, transmission, distribution and nuclear power, Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM), Chandrasekaran said Tata Power plans to have an operational capacity of 30 gigawatt (GW) in the next four years.

Tata Power bets big on growth

For FY26, Tata Power reported a revenue of Rs 63,681 crore and PAT, before exceptional items, of Rs 5,212 crore.

“We have crossed the 26 GW capacity in generation portfolio, including projects in the pipeline, with 66% of the capacity being clean and green,” Chandrasekaran said. To support its growth plans, Tata Power will incur a capex of around Rs 25,000 crore annually over the next four years, he added.

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The company will also expand its solar manufacturing capacity, with a new project in Odisha set to be announced in the coming months, he said. It currently has a 4.3 GW integrated cell and module facility in Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

On plans to foray into the nuclear power business, Chandrasekaran said, “We have plans to enter the nuclear space, both the SMRs (small modular reactors) as well as other forms. We are in discussion, and it will require the government’s approval. It will take time, but we are looking at that.”

The company commissioned around 2.5 GW of renewable energy projects during the year and has a strong pipeline of 5.1 GW under development, he said.

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Hydropower push in Bhutan

Building on its partnership with Druk Green in Bhutan, Tata Power will develop the 1,125 MW Dorjilung Hydropower Project in addition to the ongoing 600 MW Khorlochhu Hydro Project, the chairman said.

Further, Chandrasekaran said Tata Power remains open to expanding its distribution footprint wherever an opportunity arises. In transmission, the company plans to increase its network from the current 7,000 circuit kilometres (CKM) to more than 10,000 CKM. In distribution, it serves 13.5 million consumers and intends to actively participate in upcoming privatisation of state discoms, he said.