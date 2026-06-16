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Vedanta Power Share Price

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BSE

VEDANTA POWER

Vedanta Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power

Here's the live share price of Vedanta Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹40.95 Closed
-66.07₹ -79.75
As on Jun 15, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vedanta Power Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.25₹43.35
₹40.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.25₹43.35
₹40.95
Open Price
₹41.30
Prev. Close
₹120.70
Volume
1,01,33,436

Source: Dion Global

Vedanta Power Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Adani Power		-2.460.5743.0951.7595.7760.2950.9
NTPC		-2.11-10.18-8.918.464.3123.3824.13
Adani Green Energy		-3.58.2370.8444.0249.2915.734.72
Tata Power Company		1.33-0.123.466.31.1122.1426.75
JSW Energy		-0.856.8212.0218.0310.2629.3729.43
NTPC Green Energy		-1.5-7.620.229.38-8.86-6.83-4.16
NHPC		0.81-3.99-0.93-1.73-13.7517.922.68
Torrent Power		-2.88-8.97-3.98.17-2.5627.3724.74
NLC India		-3.11-8.5623.623237.5447.4837.96
SJVN		0.47-0.115.80.88-26.2724.0220.08
CESC		-1.63-4.177.75-0.470.6332.8917.14
NAVA		1.560.6712.246.265.0856.959.37
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		3.096.6647.6846.6146.6113.67.95
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-0.59-2.9936.993.244.4741.0230.41
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Reliance Power		-4.03-0.2618.91-23.1-60.2218.4314.8
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-0.89-7.042.21-7.77-2.2182.7419.17
KPI Green Energy		2.98-3.496.8-4.55-18.2841.59134.98
Inox Green Energy Services		11.578.3737.9-1.4418.4151.6726.95

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Adani Power has gained 95.77% compared to peers like NTPC (4.31%), Adani Green Energy (49.29%), Tata Power Company (1.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Adani Power has outperformed peers relative to NTPC (24.13%) and Adani Green Energy (4.72%).

Vedanta Power Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vedanta Power Stock Technicals

Moving Average

Source: Dion Global

Vedanta Power Share Holding Pattern

Vedanta Power Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,5180.230.12
4,9000.120.06

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Vedanta Power Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 15, 2026, 02:01 PM IST ISTVedanta Power - Listing of Equity Shares of Vedanta Power Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Vedanta Power

Vedanta Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40101MH2007PLC433557 and registration number is 433557. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5486.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3206.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Tarun Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Balasubramaniam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul A Shetty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Roma Ashok Balwani
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Singh Ahuja
    WholeTime Director & CEO

FAQs on Vedanta Power Share Price

What is the share price of Vedanta Power?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedanta Power is ₹40.95 as on Jun 15, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vedanta Power?

The Vedanta Power is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vedanta Power?

The market cap of Vedanta Power is ₹0.00 Cr as on Jun 15, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vedanta Power?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vedanta Power are ₹43.35 and ₹39.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vedanta Power?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedanta Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedanta Power is ₹43.35 and 52-week low of Vedanta Power is ₹39.25 as on Jun 15, 2026.

How has the Vedanta Power performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vedanta Power has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vedanta Power?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vedanta Power are and on Jun 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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