Here's the live share price of Vedanta Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Adani Power
|-2.46
|0.57
|43.09
|51.75
|95.77
|60.29
|50.9
|NTPC
|-2.11
|-10.18
|-8.91
|8.46
|4.31
|23.38
|24.13
|Adani Green Energy
|-3.5
|8.23
|70.84
|44.02
|49.29
|15.73
|4.72
|Tata Power Company
|1.33
|-0.12
|3.46
|6.3
|1.11
|22.14
|26.75
|JSW Energy
|-0.85
|6.82
|12.02
|18.03
|10.26
|29.37
|29.43
|NTPC Green Energy
|-1.5
|-7.62
|0.22
|9.38
|-8.86
|-6.83
|-4.16
|NHPC
|0.81
|-3.99
|-0.93
|-1.73
|-13.75
|17.9
|22.68
|Torrent Power
|-2.88
|-8.97
|-3.9
|8.17
|-2.56
|27.37
|24.74
|NLC India
|-3.11
|-8.56
|23.62
|32
|37.54
|47.48
|37.96
|SJVN
|0.47
|-0.11
|5.8
|0.88
|-26.27
|24.02
|20.08
|CESC
|-1.63
|-4.17
|7.75
|-0.47
|0.63
|32.89
|17.14
|NAVA
|1.56
|0.67
|12.24
|6.26
|5.08
|56.9
|59.37
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|3.09
|6.66
|47.68
|46.61
|46.61
|13.6
|7.95
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-0.59
|-2.99
|36.99
|3.24
|4.47
|41.02
|30.41
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Reliance Power
|-4.03
|-0.26
|18.91
|-23.1
|-60.22
|18.43
|14.8
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-0.89
|-7.04
|2.21
|-7.77
|-2.21
|82.74
|19.17
|KPI Green Energy
|2.98
|-3.49
|6.8
|-4.55
|-18.28
|41.59
|134.98
|Inox Green Energy Services
|11.57
|8.37
|37.9
|-1.44
|18.41
|51.67
|26.95
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Adani Power has gained 95.77% compared to peers like NTPC (4.31%), Adani Green Energy (49.29%), Tata Power Company (1.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Adani Power has outperformed peers relative to NTPC (24.13%) and Adani Green Energy (4.72%).
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,518
|0.23
|0.12
|4,900
|0.12
|0.06
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 15, 2026, 02:01 PM IST IST
|Vedanta Power - Listing of Equity Shares of Vedanta Power Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Vedanta Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40101MH2007PLC433557 and registration number is 433557. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5486.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3206.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedanta Power is ₹40.95 as on Jun 15, 2026.
The Vedanta Power is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vedanta Power is ₹0.00 Cr as on Jun 15, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vedanta Power are ₹43.35 and ₹39.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedanta Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedanta Power is ₹43.35 and 52-week low of Vedanta Power is ₹39.25 as on Jun 15, 2026.
The Vedanta Power has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vedanta Power are and on Jun 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.
Source: Dion Global