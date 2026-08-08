Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of ev charging companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on ev charging stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Exide Industries
|490.30
|16.55
|3.49
|385.14
|Hero MotoCorp
|5728.00
|107.00
|1.90
|165.76
|Tata Chemicals
|671.00
|7.75
|1.17
|184.22
|Bharat Electronics
|402.10
|2.95
|0.74
|1416.97
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|933.00
|6.75
|0.73
|43.06
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14050.00
|53.00
|0.38
|38.52
|Tata Power Company
|381.00
|0
|0
|250.67
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Panasonic Energy India Company
|256.50
|-1.50
|-0.58
|21.66
|HBL Engineering
|726.70
|-10.00
|-1.36
|77.91
|Eveready Industries India
|350.70
|-6.75
|-1.89
|4.22
|Kabra Extrusion Technik
|449.50
|-27.60
|-5.78
|26.90
The top gainers among the EV Charging sector stocks today are Exide Industries (up 3.49%) and Hero MotoCorp (up 1.90%). On the other hand, the top losers include Kabra Extrusion Technik (down 5.78%) and Eveready Industries India (down 1.89%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the EV Charging sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund
|22.34
|Maruti Suzuki India
|23.30
|Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund
|20.33
|Maruti Suzuki India
|21.47
|UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund
|13.55
|Maruti Suzuki India
|16.90