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List of EV Charging Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of ev charging companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on ev charging stocks here.

EV Charging Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Exide Industries		490.3016.553.49385.14
Hero MotoCorp		5728.00107.001.90165.76
Tata Chemicals		671.007.751.17184.22
Bharat Electronics		402.102.950.741416.97
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		933.006.750.7343.06
Maruti Suzuki India		14050.0053.000.3838.52
Tata Power Company		381.0000250.67
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Panasonic Energy India Company		256.50-1.50-0.5821.66
HBL Engineering		726.70-10.00-1.3677.91
Eveready Industries India		350.70-6.75-1.894.22
Kabra Extrusion Technik		449.50-27.60-5.7826.90
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the EV Charging sector stocks today are Exide Industries (up 3.49%) and Hero MotoCorp (up 1.90%). On the other hand, the top losers include Kabra Extrusion Technik (down 5.78%) and Eveready Industries India (down 1.89%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the EV Charging sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the EV Charging Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund22.34Maruti Suzuki India23.30
Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund20.33Maruti Suzuki India21.47
UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund13.55Maruti Suzuki India16.90

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