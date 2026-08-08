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List of Consumption Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of consumption companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on consumption stocks here.

Consumption Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Nestle India		1540.0040.002.6751.67
Mahindra & Mahindra		3501.4086.402.53204.07
Hero MotoCorp		5728.00107.001.90165.76
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		8980.50167.601.9010.60
Britannia Industries		5515.0085.001.57101.61
Eicher Motors		8005.0075.000.9513.72
Bajaj Auto		11642.0055.800.4821.11
InterGlobe Aviation		5345.0024.000.4534.31
Maruti Suzuki India		14050.0053.000.3838.52
Varun Beverages		444.001.500.34147.29
DLF		645.002.100.3381.29
ITC		285.500.500.18437.70
Info Edge (India)		1230.002.000.1624.84
TVS Motor Company		4401.503.500.0831.29
Tata Power Company		381.0000250.67
Max Healthcare Institute		1073.00-2.00-0.19190.32
Adani Power		208.25-0.45-0.221388.55
Hindustan Unilever		2080.40-4.60-0.2279.10
Bharti Airtel		1959.00-5.00-0.2588.76
Eternal		315.45-1.55-0.49829.16
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Tata Consumer Products		1082.00-8.00-0.7384.14
Avenue Supermarts		3890.25-50.75-1.2915.95
United Spirits		1473.00-43.00-2.8411.79
Godrej Consumer Products		1049.00-31.50-2.92133.86
Trent		3000.00-110.00-3.54176.19
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Consumption sector stocks today are Nestle India (up 2.67%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.53%). On the other hand, the top losers include Trent (down 3.54%) and Godrej Consumer Products (down 2.92%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Consumption sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Consumption Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund73.42Hindustan Unilever-11.02

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