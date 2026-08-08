Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of consumption companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on consumption stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|40.00
|2.67
|51.67
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3501.40
|86.40
|2.53
|204.07
|Hero MotoCorp
|5728.00
|107.00
|1.90
|165.76
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|8980.50
|167.60
|1.90
|10.60
|Britannia Industries
|5515.00
|85.00
|1.57
|101.61
|Eicher Motors
|8005.00
|75.00
|0.95
|13.72
|Bajaj Auto
|11642.00
|55.80
|0.48
|21.11
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5345.00
|24.00
|0.45
|34.31
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14050.00
|53.00
|0.38
|38.52
|Varun Beverages
|444.00
|1.50
|0.34
|147.29
|DLF
|645.00
|2.10
|0.33
|81.29
|ITC
|285.50
|0.50
|0.18
|437.70
|Info Edge (India)
|1230.00
|2.00
|0.16
|24.84
|TVS Motor Company
|4401.50
|3.50
|0.08
|31.29
|Tata Power Company
|381.00
|0
|0
|250.67
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1073.00
|-2.00
|-0.19
|190.32
|Adani Power
|208.25
|-0.45
|-0.22
|1388.55
|Hindustan Unilever
|2080.40
|-4.60
|-0.22
|79.10
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.00
|-5.00
|-0.25
|88.76
|Eternal
|315.45
|-1.55
|-0.49
|829.16
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Tata Consumer Products
|1082.00
|-8.00
|-0.73
|84.14
|Avenue Supermarts
|3890.25
|-50.75
|-1.29
|15.95
|United Spirits
|1473.00
|-43.00
|-2.84
|11.79
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1049.00
|-31.50
|-2.92
|133.86
|Trent
|3000.00
|-110.00
|-3.54
|176.19
The top gainers among the Consumption sector stocks today are Nestle India (up 2.67%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.53%). On the other hand, the top losers include Trent (down 3.54%) and Godrej Consumer Products (down 2.92%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Consumption sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund
|73.42
|Hindustan Unilever
|-11.02