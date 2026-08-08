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List of Nuclear Power Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of nuclear power companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on nuclear power stocks here.

Nuclear Power Sector
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Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
MTAR Technologies		7075.60129.801.8728.99
Venus Pipes & Tubes		1609.6521.801.371.26
NTPC		345.001.000.29419.35
NTPC Green Energy		91.500.190.21115.30
Tata Power Company		381.0000250.67
Larsen & Toubro		4045.00-5.00-0.1256.85
Walchandnagar Industries		230.80-0.70-0.3025.54
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
WPIL		436.00-3.40-0.778.51
Bharat Heavy Electricals		407.00-4.00-0.97589.20
Power Mech Projects		2580.00-36.35-1.392.12
Patels Airtemp (India)		331.20-6.15-1.824.21
D P Wires		165.00-4.40-2.601.27
Kilburn Engineering		388.95-10.50-2.6315.46
Kirloskar Electric Company		143.95-4.15-2.8021.05
Hindustan Construction Company		20.53-1.04-4.822040.19
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Nuclear Power sector stocks today are MTAR Technologies (up 1.87%) and Venus Pipes & Tubes (up 1.37%). On the other hand, the top losers include Hindustan Construction Company (down 4.82%) and Kirloskar Electric Company (down 2.80%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Nuclear Power sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Nuclear Power Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Nippon India Power & Infra Fund22.27Larsen & Toubro15.10
HSBC Infrastructure Fund22.11NTPC10.47

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