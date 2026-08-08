Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of nuclear power companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on nuclear power stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|MTAR Technologies
|7075.60
|129.80
|1.87
|28.99
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|1609.65
|21.80
|1.37
|1.26
|NTPC
|345.00
|1.00
|0.29
|419.35
|NTPC Green Energy
|91.50
|0.19
|0.21
|115.30
|Tata Power Company
|381.00
|0
|0
|250.67
|Larsen & Toubro
|4045.00
|-5.00
|-0.12
|56.85
|Walchandnagar Industries
|230.80
|-0.70
|-0.30
|25.54
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|WPIL
|436.00
|-3.40
|-0.77
|8.51
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|407.00
|-4.00
|-0.97
|589.20
|Power Mech Projects
|2580.00
|-36.35
|-1.39
|2.12
|Patels Airtemp (India)
|331.20
|-6.15
|-1.82
|4.21
|D P Wires
|165.00
|-4.40
|-2.60
|1.27
|Kilburn Engineering
|388.95
|-10.50
|-2.63
|15.46
|Kirloskar Electric Company
|143.95
|-4.15
|-2.80
|21.05
|Hindustan Construction Company
|20.53
|-1.04
|-4.82
|2040.19
The top gainers among the Nuclear Power sector stocks today are MTAR Technologies (up 1.87%) and Venus Pipes & Tubes (up 1.37%). On the other hand, the top losers include Hindustan Construction Company (down 4.82%) and Kirloskar Electric Company (down 2.80%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Nuclear Power sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Nippon India Power & Infra Fund
|22.27
|Larsen & Toubro
|15.10
|HSBC Infrastructure Fund
|22.11
|NTPC
|10.47