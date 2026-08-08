Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of energy companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on energy stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Jindal Drilling & Industries
|635.90
|21.00
|3.42
|22.28
|Confidence Petroleum India
|81.20
|2.01
|2.54
|179.33
|Panama Petrochem
|504.35
|8.75
|1.77
|20.50
|Mahanagar Gas
|1142.00
|19.15
|1.71
|335.99
|IRM Energy
|296.80
|3.15
|1.07
|90.94
|Sindhu Trade Links
|24.35
|0.14
|0.58
|31.71
|Reliance Industries
|1331.55
|6.55
|0.49
|838.75
|Coal India
|413.65
|0.95
|0.23
|13155.79
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|237.65
|-0.15
|-0.06
|612.22
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|120.00
|-0.15
|-0.12
|17.39
|Petronet LNG
|278.30
|-0.60
|-0.22
|48.25
|BSE Energy
|11407.29
|-32.60
|-0.28
|0.00
|Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)
|242.50
|-0.90
|-0.37
|68.57
|Indian Oil Corporation
|142.40
|-0.60
|-0.42
|356.15
|Adani Total Gas
|657.00
|-3.05
|-0.46
|28.75
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|166.85
|-0.85
|-0.51
|218.50
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|393.05
|-3.00
|-0.76
|317.49
|Castrol India
|191.90
|-2.30
|-1.18
|633.51
|Oil India
|441.00
|-5.40
|-1.21
|158.35
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|1275.00
|-17.70
|-1.37
|134.14
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|1188.30
|-16.75
|-1.39
|3.42
|Indraprastha Gas
|152.00
|-2.35
|-1.52
|92.48
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|155.30
|-2.60
|-1.65
|20.26
|GAIL (India)
|173.00
|-3.00
|-1.70
|345.27
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|318.60
|-6.80
|-2.09
|207.62
|Gujarat Energy
|266.80
|-8.55
|-3.11
|65.00
|Aegis Logistics
|1354.00
|-44.20
|-3.16
|115.49
|Savita Oil Technologies
|756.95
|-26.85
|-3.43
|105.01
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|205.05
|-8.00
|-3.75
|96.15
|Gujarat State Petronet
|277.80
|-10.90
|-3.78
|633.67
The top gainers among the Energy sector stocks today are Jindal Drilling & Industries (up 3.42%) and Confidence Petroleum India (up 2.54%). On the other hand, the top losers include Gujarat State Petronet (down 3.78%) and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores (down 3.75%).
Meanwhile, the BSE Energy Index is trading at 11407.29 (down 0.28%). Over a 1-year period, the index has returned 2.39%. The top gainers during this period are Chennai Petroleum Corporation (up 98.21%) and Aegis Logistics (up 89.94%). On the other hand, the top losers include Gujarat Energy (down 37.95%) and Indraprastha Gas (down 24.79%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Energy sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|DSP Natural Resources and New Energy Fund
|48.72
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|24.64
|Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund
|38.57
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|15.64
|SBI PSU Fund
|24.64
|GAIL (India)
|12.84