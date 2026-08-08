Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of commodities companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on commodities stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Visaka Industries
|98.00
|11.88
|13.79
|539.49
|GOCL Corporation
|437.50
|27.40
|6.68
|103.20
|Kuantum Papers
|86.38
|4.93
|6.05
|37.09
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|410.00
|20.75
|5.33
|184.14
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|290.00
|14.45
|5.24
|5.76
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|3.07
|0.14
|4.78
|2574.53
|Jai Balaji Industries
|65.80
|3.00
|4.78
|17.19
|Grasim Industries
|3336.00
|128.20
|4.00
|21.64
|Lloyds Enterprises
|82.60
|3.12
|3.93
|532.65
|Galaxy Surfactants
|2059.00
|77.55
|3.91
|2.23
|Valiant Organics
|295.00
|11.00
|3.87
|0.66
|Fine Organic Industries
|5150.00
|156.85
|3.14
|3.77
|Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
|289.35
|8.55
|3.04
|127.66
|Clean Science & Technology
|794.75
|22.75
|2.95
|81.66
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|101.68
|2.73
|2.76
|28.61
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|101.68
|2.73
|2.76
|28.61
|J G Chemicals
|554.20
|14.70
|2.72
|18.03
|Deepak Nitrite
|1796.00
|46.30
|2.65
|79.01
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|1138.10
|23.35
|2.09
|17.03
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|195.75
|4.00
|2.09
|3.42
|Paushak
|704.00
|14.00
|2.03
|3.12
|Ramco Industries
|339.70
|6.25
|1.87
|5.29
|Hindustan Zinc
|601.00
|10.90
|1.85
|462.27
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|535.10
|9.60
|1.83
|62.41
|Chemfab Alkalis
|374.95
|6.55
|1.78
|0.03
|Bhageria Industries
|213.00
|3.50
|1.67
|0.99
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2087.50
|28.05
|1.36
|57.51
|Gem Aromatics
|185.00
|2.40
|1.31
|3.07
|Gem Aromatics
|185.00
|2.40
|1.31
|3.07
|West Coast Paper Mills
|600.85
|7.45
|1.26
|4.41
|India Cements
|397.95
|4.90
|1.25
|21.35
|Tata Chemicals
|671.00
|7.75
|1.17
|184.22
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|123.65
|1.35
|1.10
|115.58
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|517.65
|5.60
|1.09
|0.80
|Dharmaj Crop Guard
|266.25
|2.80
|1.06
|0.97
|Deccan Cements
|582.90
|5.90
|1.02
|0.22
|Gravita India
|1734.75
|17.50
|1.02
|8.04
|JSW Cement
|134.00
|1.35
|1.02
|137.38
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|70.05
|0.70
|1.01
|48.42
|Nitta Gelatin India
|1714.50
|15.75
|0.93
|0.93
|Elantas Beck India
|12497.00
|111.95
|0.90
|0.21
|Meghmani Organics
|52.69
|0.46
|0.88
|21.24
|Vedanta
|277.00
|2.40
|0.87
|1087.18
|Birla Corporation
|915.35
|7.05
|0.78
|2.62
|Ashapura Minechem
|734.55
|5.65
|0.78
|49.84
|Foseco India
|5491.85
|40.10
|0.74
|0.54
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|1109.35
|8.00
|0.73
|0.62
|Epigral
|1105.00
|7.85
|0.72
|1.60
|Paradeep Phosphates
|149.15
|1.05
|0.71
|360.79
|Dhanuka Agritech
|1024.85
|7.00
|0.69
|1.83
The top gainers among the Commodities sector stocks today are Visaka Industries (up 13.79%) and GOCL Corporation (up 6.68%). On the other hand, there are no losers.
Meanwhile, the BSE Commodities Index is trading at 8793.38 (down 0.06%). Over a 1-year period, the index has returned 15.01%. The top gainers during this period are Stallion India Fluorochemicals (up 141.28%) and Yasho Industries (up 136.21%). On the other hand, the top losers include Kothari Industrial Corporation (down 67.37%) and Pakka (down 59.46%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Commodities sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund
|65.88
|Jindal Steel
|15.49
|Tata Resources & Energy Fund
|45.90
|UltraTech Cement
|12.72
|SBI Comma Fund
|43.61
|Tata Steel
|15.53
|ICICI Prudential Manufacturing Fund
|23.93
|JSW Steel
|17.75