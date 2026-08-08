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List of Commodities Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of commodities companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on commodities stocks here.

Commodities Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Visaka Industries		98.0011.8813.79539.49
GOCL Corporation		437.5027.406.68103.20
Kuantum Papers		86.384.936.0537.09
Ultramarine & Pigments		410.0020.755.33184.14
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		290.0014.455.245.76
Sadhana Nitro Chem		3.070.144.782574.53
Jai Balaji Industries		65.803.004.7817.19
Grasim Industries		3336.00128.204.0021.64
Lloyds Enterprises		82.603.123.93532.65
Galaxy Surfactants		2059.0077.553.912.23
Valiant Organics		295.0011.003.870.66
Fine Organic Industries		5150.00156.853.143.77
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases		289.358.553.04127.66
Clean Science & Technology		794.7522.752.9581.66
Tamilnadu Petroproducts		101.682.732.7628.61
Tamilnadu Petroproducts		101.682.732.7628.61
J G Chemicals		554.2014.702.7218.03
Deepak Nitrite		1796.0046.302.6579.01
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		1138.1023.352.0917.03
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals		195.754.002.093.42
Paushak		704.0014.002.033.12
Ramco Industries		339.706.251.875.29
Hindustan Zinc		601.0010.901.85462.27
Sumitomo Chemical India		535.109.601.8362.41
Chemfab Alkalis		374.956.551.780.03
Bhageria Industries		213.003.501.670.99
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2087.5028.051.3657.51
Gem Aromatics		185.002.401.313.07
Gem Aromatics		185.002.401.313.07
West Coast Paper Mills		600.857.451.264.41
India Cements		397.954.901.2521.35
Tata Chemicals		671.007.751.17184.22
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		123.651.351.10115.58
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		517.655.601.090.80
Dharmaj Crop Guard		266.252.801.060.97
Deccan Cements		582.905.901.020.22
Gravita India		1734.7517.501.028.04
JSW Cement		134.001.351.02137.38
Grauer & Weil (India)		70.050.701.0148.42
Nitta Gelatin India		1714.5015.750.930.93
Elantas Beck India		12497.00111.950.900.21
Meghmani Organics		52.690.460.8821.24
Vedanta		277.002.400.871087.18
Birla Corporation		915.357.050.782.62
Ashapura Minechem		734.555.650.7849.84
Foseco India		5491.8540.100.740.54
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		1109.358.000.730.62
Epigral		1105.007.850.721.60
Paradeep Phosphates		149.151.050.71360.79
Dhanuka Agritech		1024.857.000.691.83
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Commodities sector stocks today are Visaka Industries (up 13.79%) and GOCL Corporation (up 6.68%). On the other hand, there are no losers.

Meanwhile, the BSE Commodities Index is trading at 8793.38 (down 0.06%). Over a 1-year period, the index has returned 15.01%. The top gainers during this period are Stallion India Fluorochemicals (up 141.28%) and Yasho Industries (up 136.21%). On the other hand, the top losers include Kothari Industrial Corporation (down 67.37%) and Pakka (down 59.46%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Commodities sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Commodities Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund65.88Jindal Steel15.49
Tata Resources & Energy Fund45.90UltraTech Cement12.72
SBI Comma Fund43.61Tata Steel15.53
ICICI Prudential Manufacturing Fund23.93JSW Steel17.75

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