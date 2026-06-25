Suzlon Group has secured a new engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) for a 400 MW wind energy project in Andhra Pradesh. With this latest order, the cumulative wind energy collaboration between the two companies has crossed 1 GW across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

127 wind turbines to be installed

As part of the project, Suzlon will install 127 units of its flagship S144 wind turbine generators, each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW.

The company will execute the project under its comprehensive EPC model. The scope includes land acquisition, turbine supply, Balance of Plant (BoP), pooling substation, extra high voltage transmission line, commissioning and operations and maintenance services.

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The project will come up in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh orderbook nears 1 GW

With the new contract, Suzlon’s orderbook in Andhra Pradesh has reached nearly 1 GW, marking a major milestone for the company in one of India’s key wind energy markets.

Suzlon currently has an installed wind energy base of 1.8 GW in Andhra Pradesh, accounting for 28.44% of its total installed capacity in South India.

Suzlon, Tata Power Renewable Energy cross 1 GW milestone

Commenting on the order, Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman of Suzlon Group, said, “Over the past two decades, our partnership (with Tata Power Renewable Energy) has evolved from individual projects to advanced hybrid and round-the-clock renewable energy solutions that support India’s energy transition. As an EPC project under the DevCo model, this order demonstrates how integrated development and execution can accelerate renewable energy deployment.”

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Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer of Suzlon Group, said the EPC model is becoming the preferred route for renewable energy deployment as customers look for greater execution certainty.

“As customers seek execution certainty, EPC is emerging as the preferred model for renewable energy deployment. Suzlon’s proven end-to-end execution enables customers to de-risk projects and scale with confidence. We believe this integrated delivery model will play a critical role in accelerating India’s next phase of renewable energy growth,” he said.

About Suzlon Group

Suzlon Group had a market capitalisation of over $7.5 billion as of June 1. In FY26, the group reported revenue of $1.75 billion.

Suzlon has installed 21.7 GW of wind energy capacity across 17 countries and has built a diversified portfolio of renewable energy businesses.

Suzlon is a wind-first, full-stack renewable energy solutions conglomerate with businesses spanning renewable energy technology (wind, solar and storage), renewable energy development, renewable energy projects and renewable energy asset management.

For more than three decades, Suzlon has partnered with leading public sector undertakings (PSUs), independent power producers (IPPs) and commercial and industrial (C&I) businesses as a long-term renewable energy partner.

The company’s next-generation product portfolio includes 2.x MW, 3.x MW, 5.x MW and 6.x MW wind turbine systems, along with integrated renewable energy solutions designed for the evolving energy landscape.

About Tata Power Renewable Energy

Tata Power Renewable Energy is a subsidiary of Tata Power, and one of India’s leading renewable energy companies.

Suzlon Group share price

The share price of Suzlon Energy is trading flat in the intraday trading session. Suzlon Energy shares has gained 6.94% in past one week and on year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 9.79%.