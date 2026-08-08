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List of Battery Storage Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of battery storage companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on battery storage stocks here.

Battery Storage Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
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  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
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  • Finance
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  • Gems and Jewellery
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  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
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  • Restaurant
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  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Exide Industries		490.3016.553.49385.14
Tata Chemicals		671.007.751.17184.22
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		933.006.750.7343.06
Prostarm Info Systems		145.500.950.6649.91
Panasonic Carbon India Co.		464.902.650.571.56
Power Grid Corporation of India		271.751.000.37297.70
Indo National		334.100.150.041.05
Tata Power Company		381.0000250.67
Larsen & Toubro		4045.00-5.00-0.1256.85
Rajesh Exports		84.20-0.33-0.397.70
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Panasonic Energy India Company		256.50-1.50-0.5821.66
JSW Energy		566.30-3.70-0.65110.46
HBL Engineering		726.70-10.00-1.3677.91
ABB India		7600.00-122.00-1.5826.38
Gensol Engineering		17.35-0.28-1.599.21
Eveready Industries India		350.70-6.75-1.894.22
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Battery Storage sector stocks today are Exide Industries (up 3.49%) and Tata Chemicals (up 1.17%). On the other hand, the top losers include Eveready Industries India (down 1.89%) and Gensol Engineering (down 1.59%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Battery Storage sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Battery Storage Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Franklin Build India Fund16.73Larsen & Toubro4.82
Canara Robeco Infrastructure16.64Larsen & Toubro7.89

Battery Storage Sector News

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