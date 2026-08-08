Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of battery storage companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on battery storage stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Exide Industries
|490.30
|16.55
|3.49
|385.14
|Tata Chemicals
|671.00
|7.75
|1.17
|184.22
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|933.00
|6.75
|0.73
|43.06
|Prostarm Info Systems
|145.50
|0.95
|0.66
|49.91
|Panasonic Carbon India Co.
|464.90
|2.65
|0.57
|1.56
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.75
|1.00
|0.37
|297.70
|Indo National
|334.10
|0.15
|0.04
|1.05
|Tata Power Company
|381.00
|0
|0
|250.67
|Larsen & Toubro
|4045.00
|-5.00
|-0.12
|56.85
|Rajesh Exports
|84.20
|-0.33
|-0.39
|7.70
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Panasonic Energy India Company
|256.50
|-1.50
|-0.58
|21.66
|JSW Energy
|566.30
|-3.70
|-0.65
|110.46
|HBL Engineering
|726.70
|-10.00
|-1.36
|77.91
|ABB India
|7600.00
|-122.00
|-1.58
|26.38
|Gensol Engineering
|17.35
|-0.28
|-1.59
|9.21
|Eveready Industries India
|350.70
|-6.75
|-1.89
|4.22
The top gainers among the Battery Storage sector stocks today are Exide Industries (up 3.49%) and Tata Chemicals (up 1.17%). On the other hand, the top losers include Eveready Industries India (down 1.89%) and Gensol Engineering (down 1.59%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Battery Storage sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Franklin Build India Fund
|16.73
|Larsen & Toubro
|4.82
|Canara Robeco Infrastructure
|16.64
|Larsen & Toubro
|7.89