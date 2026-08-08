Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of rural companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on rural stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|408.50
|19.70
|5.07
|361.30
|Grasim Industries
|3336.00
|128.20
|4.00
|21.64
|Indian Bank
|899.00
|26.00
|2.98
|549.09
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|40.00
|2.67
|51.67
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3501.40
|86.40
|2.53
|204.07
|Hero MotoCorp
|5728.00
|107.00
|1.90
|165.76
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|94.15
|1.65
|1.78
|834.83
|Bank of India
|144.80
|2.30
|1.61
|350.46
|Britannia Industries
|5515.00
|85.00
|1.57
|101.61
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|392.80
|5.25
|1.35
|2363.97
|State Bank of India
|1096.05
|11.20
|1.03
|1974.77
|Eicher Motors
|8005.00
|75.00
|0.95
|13.72
|Vodafone Idea
|12.75
|0.11
|0.87
|15371.29
|Emami
|411.80
|2.70
|0.66
|49.58
|Punjab National Bank
|114.70
|0.70
|0.61
|585.12
|Patanjali Foods
|357.00
|2.00
|0.56
|803.32
|Bajaj Auto
|11642.00
|55.80
|0.48
|21.11
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14050.00
|53.00
|0.38
|38.52
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|345.00
|1.25
|0.36
|177.64
|Voltas
|1282.65
|4.15
|0.32
|42.05
|NTPC
|345.00
|1.00
|0.29
|419.35
|Havells India
|1285.90
|3.25
|0.25
|52.68
|Dalmia Bharat
|1827.55
|3.55
|0.19
|2.54
|ITC
|285.50
|0.50
|0.18
|437.70
|Astral
|1442.10
|2.10
|0.15
|4.38
|Marico
|864.70
|0.80
|0.09
|34.32
|TVS Motor Company
|4401.50
|3.50
|0.08
|31.29
|Bank of Baroda
|250.00
|0
|0
|1866.08
|Tata Power Company
|381.00
|0
|0
|250.67
|Bandhan Bank
|175.30
|-0.20
|-0.11
|831.48
|Muthoot Finance
|2886.40
|-3.60
|-0.12
|27.86
|Shree Cements
|26360.00
|-35.00
|-0.13
|0.33
|Hyundai Motor India
|2197.00
|-3.00
|-0.14
|11.98
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|519.65
|-0.75
|-0.14
|60.25
|Tata Communications
|1731.00
|-3.00
|-0.17
|4.61
|UltraTech Cement
|12040.00
|-22.00
|-0.18
|7.77
|Elgi Equipments
|588.30
|-1.10
|-0.19
|9.51
|Adani Power
|208.25
|-0.45
|-0.22
|1388.55
|Hindustan Unilever
|2080.40
|-4.60
|-0.22
|79.10
|Torrent Power
|1322.00
|-3.00
|-0.23
|15.51
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.00
|-5.00
|-0.25
|88.76
|Ashok Leyland
|177.10
|-0.45
|-0.25
|953.99
|Adani Green Energy
|1370.00
|-3.50
|-0.25
|69.19
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|658.00
|-2.00
|-0.30
|32.85
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1862.00
|-6.50
|-0.35
|8.02
|LIC Housing Finance
|504.10
|-1.90
|-0.38
|65.97
|PNB Housing Finance
|1142.00
|-5.00
|-0.44
|70.86
|Coromandel International
|2065.90
|-10.00
|-0.48
|3.16
|UPL
|571.90
|-2.75
|-0.48
|59.15
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2020.00
|-11.20
|-0.55
|14.18
The top gainers among the Rural sector stocks today are Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (up 5.07%) and Grasim Industries (up 4.00%). On the other hand, the top losers include Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 0.55%) and Coromandel International (down 0.48%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Rural sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund
|78.32
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|23.30
|ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund
|69.00
|Hindustan Unilever
|-11.02