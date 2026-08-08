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List of Rural Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of rural companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on rural stocks here.

Rural Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		408.5019.705.07361.30
Grasim Industries		3336.00128.204.0021.64
Indian Bank		899.0026.002.98549.09
Nestle India		1540.0040.002.6751.67
Mahindra & Mahindra		3501.4086.402.53204.07
Hero MotoCorp		5728.00107.001.90165.76
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		94.151.651.78834.83
Bank of India		144.802.301.61350.46
Britannia Industries		5515.0085.001.57101.61
Life Insurance Corporation of India		392.805.251.352363.97
State Bank of India		1096.0511.201.031974.77
Eicher Motors		8005.0075.000.9513.72
Vodafone Idea		12.750.110.8715371.29
Emami		411.802.700.6649.58
Punjab National Bank		114.700.700.61585.12
Patanjali Foods		357.002.000.56803.32
Bajaj Auto		11642.0055.800.4821.11
Maruti Suzuki India		14050.0053.000.3838.52
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		345.001.250.36177.64
Voltas		1282.654.150.3242.05
NTPC		345.001.000.29419.35
Havells India		1285.903.250.2552.68
Dalmia Bharat		1827.553.550.192.54
ITC		285.500.500.18437.70
Astral		1442.102.100.154.38
Marico		864.700.800.0934.32
TVS Motor Company		4401.503.500.0831.29
Bank of Baroda		250.00001866.08
Tata Power Company		381.0000250.67
Bandhan Bank		175.30-0.20-0.11831.48
Muthoot Finance		2886.40-3.60-0.1227.86
Shree Cements		26360.00-35.00-0.130.33
Hyundai Motor India		2197.00-3.00-0.1411.98
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		519.65-0.75-0.1460.25
Tata Communications		1731.00-3.00-0.174.61
UltraTech Cement		12040.00-22.00-0.187.77
Elgi Equipments		588.30-1.10-0.199.51
Adani Power		208.25-0.45-0.221388.55
Hindustan Unilever		2080.40-4.60-0.2279.10
Torrent Power		1322.00-3.00-0.2315.51
Bharti Airtel		1959.00-5.00-0.2588.76
Ashok Leyland		177.10-0.45-0.25953.99
Adani Green Energy		1370.00-3.50-0.2569.19
SBI Cards and Payment Services		658.00-2.00-0.3032.85
SBI Life Insurance Company		1862.00-6.50-0.358.02
LIC Housing Finance		504.10-1.90-0.3865.97
PNB Housing Finance		1142.00-5.00-0.4470.86
Coromandel International		2065.90-10.00-0.483.16
UPL		571.90-2.75-0.4859.15
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2020.00-11.20-0.5514.18
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Rural sector stocks today are Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (up 5.07%) and Grasim Industries (up 4.00%). On the other hand, the top losers include Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 0.55%) and Coromandel International (down 0.48%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Rural sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Rural Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund78.32Mahindra & Mahindra23.30
ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund69.00Hindustan Unilever-11.02

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