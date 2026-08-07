Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|GMR Airports
|108.40
|2.75
|2.60
|1,59,001
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1318.00
|24.05
|1.86
|9,625
|NCC
|145.60
|1.85
|1.29
|5,03,645
|REC
|366.00
|3.15
|0.87
|2,18,927
|CESC
|163.70
|1.20
|0.74
|1,24,862
|Power Finance Corporation
|419.50
|3.00
|0.72
|1,34,694
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5345.00
|24.00
|0.45
|34,306
|KEC International
|480.00
|2.05
|0.43
|59,125
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.75
|1.00
|0.37
|2,97,702
|NTPC
|345.00
|1.00
|0.29
|4,19,354
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|234.00
|0
|0
|2,34,466
|Tata Power Company
|381.00
|0
|0
|2,50,672
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|237.65
|-0.15
|-0.06
|6,12,224
|Larsen & Toubro
|4045.00
|-5.00
|-0.12
|56,850
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|151.00
|-0.20
|-0.13
|41,132
|Adani Power
|208.25
|-0.45
|-0.22
|13,88,547
|Torrent Power
|1322.00
|-3.00
|-0.23
|15,512
|Adani Green Energy
|1370.00
|-3.50
|-0.25
|69,189
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1686.00
|-9.00
|-0.53
|71,972
|Ircon International
|131.55
|-0.85
|-0.64
|1,25,296
|JSW Energy
|566.30
|-3.70
|-0.65
|1,10,456
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|88.60
|-0.67
|-0.75
|2,93,532
|SJVN
|67.88
|-0.54
|-0.79
|1,26,932
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1341.20
|-12.05
|-0.89
|90,175
|Oil India
|441.00
|-5.40
|-1.21
|1,58,353
|NHPC
|77.00
|-0.95
|-1.22
|5,12,424
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|19.68
|-0.26
|-1.30
|8,87,841
|NBCC (India)
|95.20
|-1.40
|-1.45
|3,82,239
|GAIL (India)
|173.00
|-3.00
|-1.70
|3,45,266
|Gujarat State Petronet
|277.80
|-10.90
|-3.78
|6,33,671