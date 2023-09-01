Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|825.3
|13.15
|1.62
|2,81,304
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|799.55
|8.15
|1.03
|3,27,966
Dilip Buildcon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|322.3
|-5.65
|-1.72
|72,979
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|121.35
|6.30
|5.48
|26,85,368
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|769.1
|5.50
|0.72
|9,277
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|130.05
|0.35
|0.27
|43,888
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|277.5
|1.20
|0.43
|50,348
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|131.75
|5.60
|4.44
|14,52,469
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|55.65
|5.44
|10.83
|2,91,99,076
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|464.65
|-3.00
|-0.64
|24,285
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,438.05
|4.80
|0.20
|13,301
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|30.41
|2.11
|7.46
|70,73,357
KNR Constructions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|274.45
|-1.30
|-0.47
|1,49,431
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,701.3
|-4.70
|-0.17
|52,098
NBCC (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|52.76
|1.29
|2.51
|28,66,307
NCC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|170.3
|0.60
|0.35
|12,64,537
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|230.6
|10.65
|4.84
|21,17,280
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|181.65
|7.40
|4.25
|16,72,720
Oil India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|272.2
|-1.00
|-0.37
|1,78,004
PNC Infratech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|331.8
|-0.15
|-0.05
|6,294
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|257.4
|-2.90
|-1.11
|12,08,048
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|252.1
|7.50
|3.07
|10,71,884
Praj Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|494.1
|1.85
|0.38
|35,533
PTC India Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|28.83
|1.02
|3.67
|2,98,177
REC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|238.7
|0.45
|0.19
|11,55,424
Rites Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|510.25
|9.30
|1.86
|2,09,390
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|11.58
|-0.22
|-1.86
|30,933
Spicejet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|31.06
|0.06
|0.19
|8,83,878
Tata Power Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|255.2
|10.15
|4.14
|17,46,827
Torrent Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|665.3
|8.35
|1.27
|23,490