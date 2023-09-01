Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

BSE India Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

BSE INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE

BSE India Infrastructure
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE 100
  • BSE 100 ESG
  • BSE 100 LargeCap TMC
  • BSE 150 MidCap Index
  • BSE 200
  • BSE 250 LargeMidCap
  • BSE 250 SmallCap
  • BSE 400 MidSmallCap
  • BSE 500
  • BSE Auto
  • BSE Bankex
  • BSE Bharat 22
  • BSE Capital Goods
  • BSE Carbonex
  • BSE Central Public Sector
  • BSE Consumer Durables
  • BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE Dividend Stability Index
  • BSE Dollex 30
  • BSE Dollex 100
  • BSE Dollex 200
  • BSE Enhanced Value
  • BSE FMCG
  • BSE Greenex
  • BSE Healthcare
  • BSE India Infrastructure
  • BSE Information Technology
  • BSE IPO
  • BSE Low Volatility
  • BSE Metal
  • BSE MidCap
  • BSE Momentum
  • BSE Oil & Gas
  • BSE Power
  • BSE Private Banks
  • BSE PSU
  • BSE Quality
  • BSE Realty
  • BSE Sensex
  • BSE Sensex 50
  • BSE SENSEX Next 50
  • BSE SmallCap
  • BSE SME IPO
  • BSE TECK
Add to Watchlist
₹363.66 Closed
2.15+7.67 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

22
8
1W
3.3
1M
4.4
3M
19.6
6M
32.7
1Y
21.4
5Y
69.9
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
825.313.151.62
2,81,304
799.558.151.03
3,27,966
Dilip Buildcon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
322.3-5.65-1.72
72,979
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
121.356.305.48
26,85,368
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
769.15.500.72
9,277
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
130.050.350.27
43,888
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
277.51.200.43
50,348
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
131.755.604.44
14,52,469
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
55.655.4410.83
2,91,99,076
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
464.65-3.00-0.64
24,285
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,438.054.800.20
13,301
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
30.412.117.46
70,73,357
KNR Constructions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
274.45-1.30-0.47
1,49,431
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,701.3-4.70-0.17
52,098
NBCC (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
52.761.292.51
28,66,307
NCC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
170.30.600.35
12,64,537
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
230.610.654.84
21,17,280
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
181.657.404.25
16,72,720
Oil India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
272.2-1.00-0.37
1,78,004
PNC Infratech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
331.8-0.15-0.05
6,294
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
257.4-2.90-1.11
12,08,048
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
252.17.503.07
10,71,884
Praj Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
494.11.850.38
35,533
PTC India Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
28.831.023.67
2,98,177
REC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
238.70.450.19
11,55,424
Rites Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
510.259.301.86
2,09,390
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
11.58-0.22-1.86
30,933
Spicejet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
31.060.060.19
8,83,878
Tata Power Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
255.210.154.14
17,46,827
Torrent Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
665.38.351.27
23,490

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data