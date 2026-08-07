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587.35 Closed
0.06+0.35 Today
As on Aug 7, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
0
1M
-2.3
3M
-6.8
6M
-0.4
1Y
1.2
5Y
142.5
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
GMR Airports		108.402.752.601,59,001
Kalpataru Projects International		1318.0024.051.869,625
NCC		145.601.851.295,03,645
REC		366.003.150.872,18,927
CESC		163.701.200.741,24,862
Power Finance Corporation		419.503.000.721,34,694
InterGlobe Aviation		5345.0024.000.4534,306
KEC International		480.002.050.4359,125
Power Grid Corporation of India		271.751.000.372,97,702
NTPC		345.001.000.294,19,354
Rail Vikas Nigam		234.00002,34,466
Tata Power Company		381.00002,50,672
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		237.65-0.15-0.066,12,224
Larsen & Toubro		4045.00-5.00-0.1256,850
Gujarat Pipavav Port		151.00-0.20-0.1341,132
Adani Power		208.25-0.45-0.2213,88,547
Torrent Power		1322.00-3.00-0.2315,512
Adani Green Energy		1370.00-3.50-0.2569,189
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1686.00-9.00-0.5371,972
Ircon International		131.55-0.85-0.641,25,296
JSW Energy		566.30-3.70-0.651,10,456
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		88.60-0.67-0.752,93,532
SJVN		67.88-0.54-0.791,26,932
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1341.20-12.05-0.8990,175
Oil India		441.00-5.40-1.211,58,353
NHPC		77.00-0.95-1.225,12,424
IRB Infrastructure Developers		19.68-0.26-1.308,87,841
NBCC (India)		95.20-1.40-1.453,82,239
GAIL (India)		173.00-3.00-1.703,45,266
Gujarat State Petronet		277.80-10.90-3.786,33,671
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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