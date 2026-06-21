A lot of corporate action is set to unfold this week as major Indian firms are going to make their final dividend payouts for FY26. Stocks of large caps like Hindustan Unilever and Asian Paints would garner investor attention as they turn ex-dividend this week.

Banking major IndusInd Bank too is nearing its record date. Additionally, stocks of LIC India and Dr. Lal PathLabs will also attract heavy shareholder interest.

Here’s your ready reckoner of all the key corporate action set to unfold this week:

June 23 – Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever in focus

A total of 9 companies will check their record books on Tuesday, June 23, to ascertain shareholder eligibility for their dividend payout.

Amongst these, the major ones include Hindustan Unilever, which announced a final dividend of Rs 22 per share. With this addition, the FMCG major’s total dividend payout for FY26 stands at Rs 41 per share.

Stock of Asian Paints will also remain in focus on Tuesday, as the company has fixed June 23 as the record date to determine the list of shareholders eligible for its final dividend payout of Rs 23 per share of face value Re 1 apiece. If approved, beneficiaries will receive the said dividend on or after July 13.

Also, shares of the cement firm Dalmia Bharat will turn ex-date on June 23, as the firm will determine shareholders eligible for its final dividend payout of Rs 5 per share. Tata Power will also turn ex-dividend on the same date, as the firm will determine beneficiaries eligible for its payout of Rs 2.50 dividend per share of Re 1 each.

June 24 – Bajaj Auto buyback in focus

Automobile major Bajaj Auto has fixed June 24 as the record date for its share buyback worth Rs 5,633 crore. The company’s management has approved a buyback of over 49 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each at an offer price of Rs 12,000 per share.

This marks a premium of more than 19% from its Friday’s trading price of Rs 10,080. To be eligible for the buyback, traders must purchase Bajaj Auto’s stock on or before Tuesday, June 23.

Stock of Wheels India will also turn ex-date on June 24, as the company will ascertain shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payout of Rs 9.14 per share. If approved, beneficiaries shall receive the payment on or before July 30.

June 25 – LIC, IndusInd Bank and Dr. Lal PathLabs to turn ex-dividend

Stock of Life Insurance Corporation of India will gain high traction over its final dividend payout of Rs 10 per share of Rs 10 each, and the record date for the same has been fixed for Thursday, June 25.

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank will turn ex-date on Thursday, as the lender will check its record books to ascertain shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payout of Rs 1.50 per share of face value Rs 10 each.

Diagnostics major Dr. Lal PathLabs has also set the record date for Thursday to determine shareholders eligible for its final dividend payout of Rs 4 per share, with a face value of Rs 10 each. Beneficiaries shall receive the said amount within 30 days of the approval by members.

Markets will also watch out for the final dividend payout of Nippon Life India Asset Management, as the company’s stock will turn ex-date for its final dividend payout of Rs 12.50 per share, and the payment date for the same will be on and from July 10, 2026.

Additionally, the dividend payout of CARE Ratings will also be in focus, as the credit rating agency has recommended a final dividend of Rs 14 per share. A total of 17 companies will check their record books on Thursday.