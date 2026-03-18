The Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPVL) shares have surged over 2% after the company announced to hike the commercial vehicles’ prices by up to 1.5% with effect from April 01. The rising commodity prices and input costs are the main causes behind this surge.

News reports suggested that the price hike is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs.

Earlier in February, Tata Motors shared plans to increase vehicle prices due to continued pressure arising from increased commodity prices.

Tata Motors tackling steep hike in input cost

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle’s Managing Director and CEO, Shailesh Chandra, said that the company has been facing higher input costs for nearly a year, and the impact is now significant enough to warrant a price revision.

While speaking at the last quarterly earnings call, Chandra noted that the increase in commodity prices, particularly for precious metals and copper, has put additional pressure on the company’s cost structure.

Tata Motors saw a demerger in October 2025 into two separate listed entities: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPVL) and Tata Motors. The latter handles the commercial vehicle segment now.

Tata Motors Q3FY26

Tata Motors PV posted a net loss of Rs 3,486 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year, led by multiple one-offs, as against a net profit of Rs 5,485 crore reported during the same quarter last year.

The automobile giant’s revenue surged 25% YoY to Rs 15,268 crore in Q3FY26. Its Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter rose 7% to Rs 689 crore in Q3FY26.

Tata Motors share price performance

The share price of Tata Motors has tumbled 7.8% in the past five trading days. The stock has declined 16.7% in the past one month and has erased 26% of investors’ wealth in the last six months. The stock has fallen 22% over the last 12 months.