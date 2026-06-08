Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 8 June 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹242, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹242,060, reflecting a loss of 2.65% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,421.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 242 249 6.60 2.65% 10 gm 2,421 2,487 66.00 2.65% 1 Kg 242,060 248,660 6,600.00 2.65% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices are trending down on the back of a firm dollar and elevated oil prices. A strong dollar makes precious metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, thereby denting demand.

Increased hostilities between Iran and Israel led to a surge in oil prices, further mounting inflationary concerns and reinforcing expectations of a more hawkish policy stance. Majority of market participants now weigh in a rate hike later in the year.

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Also, the escalation in the West Asia conflict has weakened market sentiment over the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz. The white metal has tumbled down by nearly 10% since the start of tensions in the Middle East, which began in late February.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Analysts suggest silver prices will extend declines in the near future due to the escalation in the West Asia conflict. High fuel prices have mounted inflationary concerns, which have increased expectations of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in December, weighing on demand for silver.

Additionally, stronger-than-expected US employment data has limited the scope for upside in the white metal in the immediate future.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 242 ( 6.61 ) 2,424 ( 66.10 ) 242,380 ( 6,610.00 ) Bangalore 242 ( 6.61 ) 2,423 ( 66.10 ) 242,250 ( 6,610.00 ) Chennai 243 ( 6.62 ) 2,428 ( 66.20 ) 242,760 ( 6,620.00 ) Delhi 242 ( 6.59 ) 2,416 ( 65.90 ) 241,640 ( 6,590.00 ) Hyderabad 242 ( 6.61 ) 2,424 ( 66.10 ) 242,440 ( 6,610.00 ) Kolkata 242 ( 6.60 ) 2,417 ( 66.00 ) 241,730 ( 6,600.00 ) Mumbai 242 ( 6.60 ) 2,421 ( 66.00 ) 242,060 ( 6,600.00 ) Pune 242 ( 6.60 ) 2,421 ( 66.00 ) 242,060 ( 6,600.00 ) Surat 242 ( 6.61 ) 2,424 ( 66.10 ) 242,380 ( 6,610.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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