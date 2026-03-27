Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 27 March 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹227, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹226,880, reflecting a gain of 3.43% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,269. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 227 219 7.52 3.43% 10 gm 2,269 2,194 75.20 3.43% 1 Kg 226,880 219,360 7,520.00 3.43% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver rebounded above $68 per ounce on Friday after falling over 4% in the previous session, as US President Donald Trump postponed action on Iranian energy infrastructure until April 06.

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The delay, along with Iran allowing 10 oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, provided temporary relief to markets. However, tensions remain elevated after Iran rejected the US 15-point proposal and pushed for control over Hormuz.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Rising energy prices continue to fuel inflation concerns, strengthening expectations of interest rate hikes. This has limited gains in precious metals despite safe-haven demand amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

ALSO READ Gold drops below $4,500 as Iran rejects Trump’s ceasefire; Silver slides below $70

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 226 ( 6.31 ) 2,260 ( 63.10 ) 225,960 ( 6,310.00 ) Bangalore 227 ( 7.53 ) 2,271 ( 75.30 ) 227,060 ( 7,530.00 ) Chennai 228 ( 7.54 ) 2,275 ( 75.40 ) 227,540 ( 7,540.00 ) Delhi 226 ( 7.51 ) 2,265 ( 75.10 ) 226,490 ( 7,510.00 ) Hyderabad 227 ( 7.53 ) 2,272 ( 75.30 ) 227,240 ( 7,530.00 ) Kolkata 227 ( 7.51 ) 2,266 ( 75.10 ) 226,580 ( 7,510.00 ) Mumbai 227 ( 7.52 ) 2,269 ( 75.20 ) 226,880 ( 7,520.00 ) Pune 227 ( 7.52 ) 2,269 ( 75.20 ) 226,880 ( 7,520.00 ) Surat 227 ( 7.53 ) 2,272 ( 75.30 ) 227,180 ( 7,530.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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