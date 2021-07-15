Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up, Sensex, Nifty may open in green on F&O expiry day; Zomato’s IPO fully subscribed

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 may start in the green on Thursday, a day of weekly option expiry. Analysts see high volatility in the Indian share market. In the previous session, Sensex ended 0.25 per cent higher at 52,904 while Nifty 50 jumped 0.26 per cent to end at 15,853.95. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade on Thursday, as investors await China’s second-quarter GDP data. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down nearly one percent in morning trade while the Topix index shed 0.77 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.15 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, Dow Jones and S&P 500 gained, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell.
The much-awaited Zomato’s Rs 9,375 crore IPO was subscribed 1.07 times on day one of the bidding process. While retail investors were the first to fully subscribe to the issue, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) have so far bid for 98% of the portion reserved for them and Non-Institutional Investors (NII) have bid for 12% of the reserved portion. Employees of Zomato have subscribed 18% of their portion.
Highlights
BSE-listed companies such as Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Wipro, Tata Elxsi, Cyient, Angel Broking, Tata Steel, Long Products, Aditya Birla Money, Cyient, Rama Paper Mills and Rollatainers will announce quarterly earnings on 15 July 2021.
The upmove with range bound action continued in the market on Wednesday and Nifty closed the day higher by 41 points. After opening on a weak note, the Nifty slipped into weakness in the early part of the session. A sustainable upside recovery has emerged from the day's low of 15,764 in the early-mid part and the market showed intraday range movement in the afternoon to the later part of the session.
Domestic stock markets climbed higher on Wednesday, rebounding strongly after weak initial few hours of trade. S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.25% to end at 52,904 while Nifty 50 jumped 0.26% and closed at 15,853. Benchmark indices outperformed broader markets, except Smallcap indices. On Thursday morning, ahead of the weekly expiry session, SGX Nifty was up in the green signalling positive momentum ahead of the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed after Wall Street equity indices closed in opposite directions.
Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade on Thursday, as investors await China’s second-quarter GDP data. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down nearly one percent in morning trade while the Topix index shed 0.77 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.15 per cent.
Zomato’s much-awaited initial public offering has been fully subscribed by investors on the first day of bidding. So far the IPO has been subscribed 1.07 times, led by retail investors who have oversubscribed their portion of the issue. The Rs 9,375 crore IPO opened for subscription today morning after having raised Rs 4,200 crore from anchor investors. Investors can still bid for the public issue at the set price range of Rs 72-76 per share, till Friday evening.
