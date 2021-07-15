Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up, Sensex, Nifty may open in green on F&O expiry day; Zomato’s IPO fully subscribed

Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade on Thursday, as investors await China’s second-quarter GDP data

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 may start in the green on Thursday, a day of weekly option expiry. Analysts see high volatility in the Indian share market. In the previous session, Sensex ended 0.25 per cent higher at 52,904 while Nifty 50 jumped 0.26 per cent to end at 15,853.95. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade on Thursday, as investors await China’s second-quarter GDP data. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down nearly one percent in morning trade while the Topix index shed 0.77 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.15 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, Dow Jones and S&P 500 gained, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell.

The much-awaited Zomato’s Rs 9,375 crore IPO was subscribed 1.07 times on day one of the bidding process. While retail investors were the first to fully subscribe to the issue, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) have so far bid for 98% of the portion reserved for them and Non-Institutional Investors (NII) have bid for 12% of the reserved portion. Employees of Zomato have subscribed 18% of their portion.

