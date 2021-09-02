Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may start in green on F&O expiry; Ami Organics IPO subscribed 1.9x, Vijaya 30%

Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade on Thursday

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 may open in green on the day of weekly F&O expiry, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. In early, Nifty futures were trading 11 points up at 17,110.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended 215 points or 0.37 per cent down at 57,338, while NSE’s Nifty lost 56 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 17,076. Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was flat while the Topix index fell 0.22 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.62 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.14 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.03 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.33 per cent.

Ami Organics’ IPO was subscribed 1.9 times, while Vijaya Diagnostic Centre received 30 per cent application on Wednesday, the first day of both the issues. Both the IPOs will close on Friday. Ami Organics raised Rs 171 crore from 20 anchor investors ahead of the opening of its IPO. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre issue is entirely a secondary share sale worth Rs 1,894 crore.

