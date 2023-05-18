Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open higher on F&O expiry, SGX Nifty in green; SBI, ITC Q4 results eyed

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading 33 points or 0.18% higher at 18,265 in today’s early morning trade. Asian markets were trading higher and US market ended the overnight session broadly in green.

The US market ended the overnight session broadly in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) jumped 1.24%, S&P 500 surged 1.19% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq soared 1.28%.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open in green on F&O expiry day amid positive global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 33 points or 0.18% higher at 18,265 in today's early morning trade. Asian markets were trading higher – Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.78%, China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.58%, South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.47% and Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.24%. The US market ended the overnight session broadly in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) jumped 1.24%, S&P 500 surged 1.19% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq soared 1.28%. On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 tumbled 104.75 points or 0.57% to 18,181.75 and BSE Sensex tanked 371.83 points or 0.60% to 61,560.64. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 205 points or 0.47% to 43,698.70, Nifty IT tanked 273.05 points or 0.97% to 27,942.95 and Nifty Realty plunged 6.30 points or 1.33% to 465.80. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 09:00 (IST) 18 May 2023 FII/DII data Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth net Rs 149.33 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth net Rs 203.87 crore on May 17, according to the provisional data available on the NSE. 08:59 (IST) 18 May 2023 Crude prices fall Oil prices edged lower on Thursday, easing on concerns over plentiful supply after surging nearly 3% during the previous session. Brent crude futures dipped 24 cents to $76.72 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 21 cents to $72.62. Both benchmarks rose nearly 3% on Wednesday on optimism over oil demand and U.S. debt ceiling negotiations. 08:06 (IST) 18 May 2023 US indices end in green The US market ended the overnight session broadly in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) jumped 1.24%, S&P 500 surged 1.19% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq soared 1.28%. 08:05 (IST) 18 May 2023 Asian markets trade higher Asian markets were trading higher – Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.78%, China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.58%, South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.47% and Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.24%. 08:05 (IST) 18 May 2023 SGX Nifty in green The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 33 points or 0.18% higher at 18,265 in today's early morning trade.