Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals positive start for Sensex, Nifty; India FY21 GDP contracts 7.3%

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were eyeing a positive start on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex surged to an over 3-month high and ended at 51,937. While Nifty made a record high of 15,582.80. Markets will react to the GDP numbers released on Monday for the January-March quarter of FY21. Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Tuesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.11 per cent while the Topix index was up 0.17 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi edged jumped over half a per cent higher. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks edged higher. The S&P500 index rose 0.1 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.1 per cent.

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 7.3 per cent in 2020-21, the sharpest drop in recorded history, according to data released by National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday. While GDP for the year’s last quarter (January-March 2021) grew by 1.6 per cent. India has now reported two consecutive quarters of GDP expansion, after having witnessed two consecutive quarters of contraction earlier in the financial year when India entered a technical recession.

