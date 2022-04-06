Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open gap-down; ADB projects India’s GDP growth at 7.5% in FY23

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are likely to open lower amid weak global cues. Ahead of today’s Session, SGX Nifty tanked 137 points. Nifty futures were trading 0.76 per cent, lower at 17,883.50 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start. Asian share markets slipped as investors feared the possibility of aggressive monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve to fight inflation. Japan’s Nikkei 225 shed 1.5%, while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.8%. Markets in mainland China were set to reopen after two days of public holidays. Meanwhile over in the US, all three major indices closed lower and bond yields jumped as remarks by a hawkish Fed fueled expectations that the central bank is prepared to more aggressively raise interest rates. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% after shedding a modest early gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq slid 2.3%.

ADB has projected India’s economy to grow by 7.5 per cent in FY23. Its Annual Outlook report said that the growth will pick-up to 8pc next fiscal. Ficci had earlier estimated 7.4 per cent growth in FY23, while India Ratings earlier revised its growth forecast for India for 2022-23 to 7-7.2 per cent from its earlier estimate of 7.6 per cent.