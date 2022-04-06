Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open gap-down; ADB projects India’s GDP growth at 7.5% in FY23

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are likely to open lower amid weak global cues. Ahead of today’s Session, SGX Nifty tanked 137 points. Nifty futures were trading 0.76 per cent, lower at 17,883.50 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start. Asian share markets slipped as investors feared the possibility of aggressive monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve to fight inflation. Japan’s Nikkei 225 shed 1.5%, while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.8%. Markets in mainland China were set to reopen after two days of public holidays. Meanwhile over in the US, all three major indices closed lower and bond yields jumped as remarks by a hawkish Fed fueled expectations that the central bank is prepared to more aggressively raise interest rates. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% after shedding a modest early gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq slid 2.3%.
ADB has projected India’s economy to grow by 7.5 per cent in FY23. Its Annual Outlook report said that the growth will pick-up to 8pc next fiscal. Ficci had earlier estimated 7.4 per cent growth in FY23, while India Ratings earlier revised its growth forecast for India for 2022-23 to 7-7.2 per cent from its earlier estimate of 7.6 per cent.
The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate on Wednesday amid strong dollar and pessimistic global market sentiments. Further, investors fear that new sanctions on Russia will add fuel to rising inflation and hurt economic growth. “The market is carefully watching the Fed to see if it can tighten policy just enough to tame inflation and not damage the economy. Furthermore, market participants will remain vigilant ahead of FOMC meeting minutes,” said ICICI Direct. In the previous session, the local unit climbed 24 paise to close at 75.29 against the US dollar amid persistent foreign fund inflows and weakening of the American currency overseas.
The World Bank cut its growth forecast for East Asia and the Pacific for 2022 to reflect the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, warning the region could lose further momentum if conditions worsen. The Washington-based lender said in a report on Tuesday it expected 2022 growth in the developing East Asia and Pacific region, which includes China, to expand 5 per cent, lower than its 5.4 per cent forecast in October.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices continued to march higher on April 6 as oil marketing companies (OMC) hiked prices. So far prices have increased by roughly Rs 10 per litre across major cities in 16 days. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 105.41 per litre, up 80 paise. Diesel in the city is priced at Rs 96.67, an increase of 80 paise. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77, respectively. Pieces were hiked for the first time in 4 months, 15 days ago. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates.
“On intraday charts, the Nifty has formed a double top kind of formation which indicates further weakness from the current levels. The index has also formed a bearish candle on daily charts which is broadly negative. However, the medium term texture of the market is still on the positive side. We are of the view that as long as the index is trading below the level of 18050, the correction could continue up to 17850-17750. A fresh uptrend is possible only after the 18050 range breakout and could move up to 18130-18200.”
~Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
Reliance Industries, TVS Motor Company: Jio-bp and TVS Motor Company announced that they have agreed to explore the creation of a robust public EV charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the country.
Tata Steel: Tata Steel India achieved its highest ever annual crude steel production of 19 million tonne, with 13% growth in the financial year ended March 2022 over last year, despite the Covid second wave-related disruption early in the year, the company said on Tuesday.
“Nifty finds support around 17800 while 18400 will act as resistance on the upside. Bank Nifty finds support around 37600 while 38700 will act as resistance.”
~IIFL Securities
“Markets may consolidate after the recent surge and it would be healthy. However, there’ll be no shortage of trading opportunities, thanks to scheduled events like MPC’s monetary policy review meet and the beginning of the earnings season. Participants should focus on the sectors/themes which are playing out well and utilise the pause to accumulate quality stocks on dips.”
~Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking
“Nifty has taken the support from the previous horizontal line and closed above the same which indicates buyers are quite active. However, the momentum indicator MACD in trading with positive crossover on daily charts which indicates upside movement can be seen. Moreover, the index has managed to close above 21& 50-HMA sustained above the same can show northward direction. The Nifty may find support around 17800 levels while on the upside 18150 may act as an immediate hurdle for the index. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 37700 levels while resistance at 38700 levels.”
~Palak Kothari, Research Associate, Choice Broking
“Nifty formed a bearish counter attack line on April 5 but the advance decline ratio remained very positive suggesting that the broader market continues to do well. The Nifty also did not breach the highs of the previous day. 18115-17791 could be the band for the Nifty in the near term, but the highs of the current upmove are yet to be registered.”
~Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Oil futures slid on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous day, as a stronger US dollar prompted fresh selling while data showing a build in US crude stocks and Shanghai's extended lockdown fuelled fears of slower demand. Brent crude futures fell 97 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $105.67 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures were down 98 cents, or 1 per cent, to $100.98 a barrel at. Brent fell 0.8 percent on Tuesday and WTI lost 1.3 per cent.
Asian share markets slipped on Wednesday as investors faced up to the possibility of aggressive monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve to fight inflation, while focus was also on new Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. In early trade in Asia, Japan's Nikkei shed 1.5%, while South Korean shares fell 0.8% and Australian shares lost 1.2%. Markets in mainland China were set to reopen after two days of public holidays.
Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday, dragged by weakness in tech and other growth stocks, after comments from US Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard spooked investors about potential aggressive actions by the central bank to control inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 280.7 points, or 0.8 percent, to 34,641.18, the S&P 500 lost 57.52 points, or 1.26 percent, to 4,525.12 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 328.39 points, or 2.26 percent, to 14,204.17.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a negative start for benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, with a loss of 140.50 points or 0.78 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,880.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Domestic headline indices witnessed profit-booking on Tuesday as Sensex and Nifty closed the day in the red. S&P BSE Sensex was down 435 points or 0.72% at 60,176 while the NSE Nifty 50 was down 96 points or 0.53% at 17,957. India VIX surged higher to finish above 18 levels. Entering Wednesday’s trade, SGX Nifty was down more than 100 points, hinting at a continuation of Yesterday’s downward march. Global cues were also weak after Wall Street indices closed in the red. Investors reacted to the US Treasury yields hitting a multi-year high as US Fed Governor hinted at more hawkish moves.