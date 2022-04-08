Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat amid mixed global cues; all eyes on RBI policy meet outcome

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open on a tepid note amid mixed global cues. SGX Nifty was marginally in green and Nifty futures traded 16 points, or 0.09 per cent higher on the Singapore Exchange at 17,754.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a flat start. Asian shares opened on the back foot extending a selling-off this week fuelled by concerns about the Fed’s hawish stance. Japan’s Nikkei tumbled 0.44%; South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.33%, China’s Shanghai retreated 0.06% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng plunged 0.77%. Overnight in the US, he Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.43%. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.06% to 13,897.30. Markets will be eyeing RBI policy meet outcome.

The Reserve Bank of India’s rate-setting panel will announce its bi-monthly monetary policy at 10 am today. The expectations are that the central bank might retain status quo on interest rate but change its monetary policy stance amid rising inflation on account of geopolitical developments. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, held its first meeting in the current financial year from April 6 to 8. In the last 10 meetings, the MPC left interest rate unchanged and also maintained an accommodative monetary policy stance.