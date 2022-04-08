Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat amid mixed global cues; all eyes on RBI policy meet outcome

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open on a tepid note amid mixed global cues. SGX Nifty was marginally in green and Nifty futures traded 16 points, or 0.09 per cent higher on the Singapore Exchange at 17,754.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a flat start. Asian shares opened on the back foot extending a selling-off this week fuelled by concerns about the Fed’s hawish stance. Japan’s Nikkei tumbled 0.44%; South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.33%, China’s Shanghai retreated 0.06% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng plunged 0.77%. Overnight in the US, he Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.43%. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.06% to 13,897.30. Markets will be eyeing RBI policy meet outcome.
The Reserve Bank of India’s rate-setting panel will announce its bi-monthly monetary policy at 10 am today. The expectations are that the central bank might retain status quo on interest rate but change its monetary policy stance amid rising inflation on account of geopolitical developments. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, held its first meeting in the current financial year from April 6 to 8. In the last 10 meetings, the MPC left interest rate unchanged and also maintained an accommodative monetary policy stance.
Domestic markets closed with losses for the third day running on the weekly futures & options expiry session yesterday. S&P BSE Sensex fell 575 points or 0.97% to settle at 59,034 while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 168 points or 0.94% to end at 17,639. Domestic markets are now expected to look towards the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which will end its three-day deliberations today. Analysts expect some volatility on Dalal Street today and chartists see the near-term trend as negative. It would be prudent for investors to be stock specific among such market conditions.
Asian shares opened lower on Friday morning, extending a selling-off this week fuelled by concerns about the Federal Reserve's plans to aggressively tighten monetary policy to fight inflation. MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down by 0.13 per cent. Japan's Nikkei tumbled 0.44%; South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.33%; Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.55%, China's Shanghai retreated 0.06% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng plunged 0.77%.
All three major indices ended marginally higher on Thursday. The S&P 500 ended higher on Thursday, with Pfizer and Tesla fueling a late-session rally while investors eyed the war in Ukraine and a potentially more aggressive Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.25% to end at 34,583.57 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.43% to 4,500.21. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.06% to 13,897.30.
The Indian market ended lower for the third straight session on 7 April, with benchmark indices falling a percent each amid selling across the sectors barring pharma. The Sensex ended 575.46 points, or 0.97 percent, lower at 59,034.95, and the Nifty was down 168.20 points, or 0.94 percent, at 17,639.50. Among sectors, Nifty IT and metal indices declined a percent each, while the auto index slipped 0.8 per cent. The pharma index added 0.4 per cent. The broader market outperformed the frontliners but the BSE midcap fell 0.4 per cent and the smallcap index shed 0.7 per cent.