Adani Green Energy, Raymond among 124 stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, 5 scrips at new lows

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 gave up early gains as the Reserve bank of India (RBI) raised inflation projections for FY23 to 5.7 per cent from 4.5 per cent, while downgrading real GDP estimates to 7.2 per cent from 7.8 per cent earlier. The central bank kept the key repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent, maintaining the status quo and its accomodative stance. Both indices turned volatile and were seen fluctuating between gains, losses. A total of 124 stocks hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange till 12:00 pm. Meanwhile, five scrips touched 52-week lows on BSE.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Adani Green Energy, Angel One, Avantel, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bharat Agri Fert and Realty, Bharat Dynamics, Easy Trip Planners, Gensol Engineering, Gujarat Craft Industries, Hilton Metal Forging, Indian Hotels Company, Indian Link Chain Manufacturers, KM Sugar Mills, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Palco Metals, Raymond, Sheetal Cool Products, SEL Manufacturing, Polyplex Corporation, Siyaram Silk Mills, Swastika Investmart, Zee India were among the 124 stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Eiko Lifesciences, Evoq Remedies, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Manraj Housing Finance, and Trescon were among the scrips at fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 53 securities touched 52-week highs, while 4 scrips were at new lows. Adani Green Energy, Angel One, AMD Industries, Bharat Concepts, BLS International Services, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Deep Industries, Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company, Gokul Agro Resources, Iifl Wealth Management, The Indian Hotels Company, KM Sugar Mills, Mirza International, Polyplex Corporation, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, SEL Manufacturing Company, Uma Exports were among the stocks that hit 52-week high. On the flip side, Choice International, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Orissa Bengal Carrier, Tata Mutual Fund – Tata Nifty India Digital Exchange Traded Fund were among the scrips that hit 52-week lows

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

Tata Steel, Mahindra and Mahindra, ITC, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy, Ultratech Cement, Titan, Infosys, HUL, Asian Paints, Wipro, Nestle India, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the top Sensex winners. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Maruti, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, HDFC and L&T were the top laggards. In the Nifty pack, Grasim, JSW Steel, SBI Life, Adani Ports and Coal India were the top gainers, while Cipla, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Maruti and Sun Pharma were the losers.