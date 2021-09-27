Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; India needs more large banks of SBI’s size

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a gap-up opening on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling at 17950.50 on Singaporean Exchange, up 92.50 points or 0.52 per cent. In the previous session, the Sensex closed 163.11 points or 0.27% higher at 60,048.47, the broader Nifty50 settled at 17,853.20 points, up 30.25 points. Asian stock markets were trading in green in early trade on Monday, as investors sought clarity on China’s Evergrande crisis, with Japan stock markets leading the gains. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped over 2%, the Topix index gained 2.31%, while South Korea’s Kospi settled lower. In overnight trade on Friday, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 ended higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.18 points, the S&P 500 gained 6.5 points, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.55 points.
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India needs at least 4-5 more large banks like State Bank of India (SBI) to support the growing credit appetite of a fast-recuperating economy in the post-Covid world. Sitharaman on Sunday, while addressing the 74th annual general meeting of the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) in Mumbai, said the economy is on a reset mode after the devastation caused by the pandemic.
Domestic equity benchmarks S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 enter this week’s first trading session sitting near all-time highs as bulls regained control on Dalal Street last week. S&P BSE Sensex is currently at 60,048 while the NSE Nifty 50 is sitting at 17,853, both having gained nearly 2% last week. The positive momentum may continue with SGX Nifty surging over 90 points higher, hinting at a positive start for domestic equities. Global cues were positive at the start of the week. “Nifty on the weekly chart formed a long bull candle, which has overlapped previous bull candle. This signal that the uptrend as per medium term is intact and any minor weakness of short term is unlikely to have any sharp negative impact on uptrend of the market,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
