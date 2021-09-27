Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; India needs more large banks of SBI’s size

Asian stock markete were trading in green in early trade on Monday, as investors sought clarity on China's Evergrande crisis, with Japan stock markets leading the gains. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a gap-up opening on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling at 17950.50 on Singaporean Exchange, up 92.50 points or 0.52 per cent. In the previous session, the Sensex closed 163.11 points or 0.27% higher at 60,048.47, the broader Nifty50 settled at 17,853.20 points, up 30.25 points. Asian stock markets were trading in green in early trade on Monday, as investors sought clarity on China’s Evergrande crisis, with Japan stock markets leading the gains. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped over 2%, the Topix index gained 2.31%, while South Korea’s Kospi settled lower. In overnight trade on Friday, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 ended higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.18 points, the S&P 500 gained 6.5 points, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.55 points.

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India needs at least 4-5 more large banks like State Bank of India (SBI) to support the growing credit appetite of a fast-recuperating economy in the post-Covid world. Sitharaman on Sunday, while addressing the 74th annual general meeting of the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) in Mumbai, said the economy is on a reset mode after the devastation caused by the pandemic.

Read More