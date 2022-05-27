Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets started the day’s trade with gains as bulls continued to remain in control. S&P BSE Sensex jumped more than 400 points or 0.74% to sit past the 54,700 mark while NSE Nifty 50 index was up above 16,300. Bank Nifty gained more than 230 points while India VIX was in the red. Tech Mahindra shares jumped 2.39% as the top Sensex gainers, followed by HCL Technologies, and Infosys. Asian Paints was the top laggard, followed by NTPC, and Power Grid.
The maximum Call open interest was seen at 16,200 strike, followed by 16,300 strike. While call writing was seen at 15,900 strike, followed by 16,200 strike. On the other hand, the maximum Put open interest was seen at 16,000 strike, followed by 16,100 strike. Put writing was seen at 16,100 strike, followed by 15,900 strike. Read full story
Bears remained under control in May expiry and pushed the markets further lower. Global headwinds like fear of aggressive rate hikes from the US Fed, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War, and Covid-led lockdown in China continue to dent the sentiment. On the domestic front, the earnings season turned out to be mixed, in absence of any major positive surprise. However, intermediate buying in select index majors capped the damage till the end. Read full story
The prices of petrol and diesel were kept unchanged by the OMCs for the fifth day running on Friday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on Saturday. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre last week, while diesel will cost Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.28 per litre.
“While we remain open to a pullback rally in the very near term, we must remember that the intermediate trend remains down. The bears would gain more control once the recent intermediate low of 15735 is broken.”
~ Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities
The May series was divided into two parts wherein Nifty corrected sharply to almost retest the March lows of 15700, while the index then consolidated within a broad range in the latter part of the series. With modest recovery from the lows at the end, Nifty ended a tad below 16200 with a loss of over 6 per cent compared to the last expiry. During the May series, we witnessed aggressive short formations during the first couple of weeks, while the pullbacks in the latter half witnessed some short covering. Although the retail participation in the derivatives segment has increased substantially in recent times; FIIs were in the driver's seat as they started the May series with short positions and maintained bearish positions throughout the series.
SGX Nifty was up 80 points during the early hours of Friday, suggesting a positive start for Dalal Street.
Indian equity markets are likely to open gap-up on Friday amid strong global cues. Nifty futures were trading 82.5 points, or 0.51% higher at 16,258.50 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start. In the previous session, benchmark BSE Sensex ended 503.27 points, or 0.94%, higher at 54,252.53 and NSE Nifty 50 closed 144.40 points, or 0.90% up at 16,170.20. “Market witnessed a relief rally after 3 days of correction with Nifty ending the session near day’s high. Also short covering on monthly FNO expiry helped market to recover. Nifty now needs to hold above 16061 zones for an up move towards 16400 and 16500 level,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.