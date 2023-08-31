scorecardresearch
Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open flat, GIFT Nifty up 6 pts; US stocks higher, JFS to exit from Sensex today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex might see a tepid open on Thursday.

Written by FE Business
Updated:
Share Market Today, Share Market Live
On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average showed a gain of 0.11%, the S&P 500 increased by 0.38%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.54%.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty traded 0.01% higher during Thursday’s early trading session at 19,480.5, indicating a flat opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. The equity benchmarks closed flat on Wednesday, paring most intraday gains. Nifty 50 settled higher by 0.02% at 19,347.45 while Sensex gained 65,087.25, higher by 11 points.

“Positive sentiment initially propelled domestic equities, buoyed by softer US labour market data that caused a retreat in US bond yields, alleviating concerns about rate hikes. This positive outlook was reinforced by Chinese banks’ move to reduce existing mortgage rates, favourably impacting Indian metal stocks. However, gains were tempered as the day progressed, primarily due to weakness in global markets attributed to lacklustre economic data from Europe. Banking stocks bore the brunt of this downturn, while mid- and small-cap segments displayed resilience amid the market dynamics,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates

08:37 (IST) 31 Aug 2023
Bank Nifty outlook

“The Bank Nifty index experienced a significant bearish takeover, leading to a rapid correction of 600 points from the day's high. As the index navigates this downward movement, its next significant support on the downside is positioned at 44,000. This level is crucial, given the substantial open interest built up on the put side.The overall market sentiment remains bearish, with considerable resistance anticipated around the range of 44,500 to 44,700 levels,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

08:23 (IST) 31 Aug 2023
FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth net Rs 494.68 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth net Rs 1,323.24 crore on 30 August, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

08:15 (IST) 31 Aug 2023
JFS to be removed from Sensex today

“Sensex is poised to exclude Jio Financials today, unless the stock triggers a lower circuit (upper limit not a concern). Jio’s 1.1% weight in Sensex 30 Index means passive selling may involve around 60 million shares, equivalent to roughly USD 180 million. Should exclusion be deferred, the exchange will announce during market hours.”

– Nuvama Institutional Equities

08:13 (IST) 31 Aug 2023
F&O ban

The National Stock Exchange has Indiabulls Housing Finance and BHEL securities on its F&O ban list for 31 August.

08:00 (IST) 31 Aug 2023
Crude oil

Global oil prices were up in early trade on Thursday backed by tighter U.S. supply, with a focus on China factory activity due later in the day amid recent weak economic expansion data in the world's second-biggest economy.

07:59 (IST) 31 Aug 2023
Currency outlook

“US Dollar and 10Y UST yields drops on downbeat US ADP Employment Change, revised down US Q2 GDP favor Fed policy pivot bias. German Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices beats estimates, bolstering the Euro as well. For USDINR, 82.45/50 acts as a support while 82.85 a resistance.”

– Kunal Sodhani, Vice President, Shinhan Bank.

07:57 (IST) 31 Aug 2023
Wall Street overnight

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed higher on Wednesday as fresh economic data signalled a cooling U.S. economy, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes in September, according to Reuters. On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average went up by 0.11%, the S&P 500 advanced by 0.38%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed by 0.54%.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 07:55 IST

Stock market quotes

