Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty traded 0.01% higher during Thursday’s early trading session at 19,480.5, indicating a flat opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. The equity benchmarks closed flat on Wednesday, paring most intraday gains. Nifty 50 settled higher by 0.02% at 19,347.45 while Sensex gained 65,087.25, higher by 11 points.

“Positive sentiment initially propelled domestic equities, buoyed by softer US labour market data that caused a retreat in US bond yields, alleviating concerns about rate hikes. This positive outlook was reinforced by Chinese banks’ move to reduce existing mortgage rates, favourably impacting Indian metal stocks. However, gains were tempered as the day progressed, primarily due to weakness in global markets attributed to lacklustre economic data from Europe. Banking stocks bore the brunt of this downturn, while mid- and small-cap segments displayed resilience amid the market dynamics,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates