Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Facebook picks 10% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices opened flat on Wednesday following the weak performance by global peers. S&P BSE Sensex started the day down by 37 points or 0.12% at 30,599 points, while the broader NSE Nifty-50 remained below 9,000 mark to trade 17.8 points or 0.20% lower at 8,963 points. Out of the 30 constituents that make up the S&P BSE Sensex only 8 were in the green, led by Reliance Industries with a 5% gain, followed by Bharti Airtel, up by 1.5%. On the other hand ONGC was the biggest loser down by 5.7% followed by IndusInd Bank which fell 2%. Among sectoral indices, only Nifty Media and Nifty Realty were trading with gains. Lenders continued to face the heat as Nifty Private Bank index dropped by 1.9%.
It was the largest deal that we have seen this year, Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook joined hands with India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani. The deal will see Facebook pick up a 9.99% equity stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 43,574 crore. This is the largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company anywhere in the world and the largest FDI in the technology sector in India. The deal values Reliance Jio as one of the five largest companies in India by market capitalisation.”Jio’s digital new commerce platform — and WhatsApp will empower nearly 3 crore small Indian kirana shops to digitally transact with every customer in their neighbourhood. This means all of you can order and get faster delivery of day-to-day items from nearby local shops,” Mukesh Ambani said in a video message announcing the deal.
Highlights
While the recent chain of setbacks on the cGMP front will continue to weigh, a positive outcome like this is likely to provide a silver lining to a stock that is available at ~11x FY22E (~30-40% discount to its historical band and ~50% discount to Nifty Pharma). We ascribe a target price of | 770 valuing it 13x FY22E EPS of | 59.4. We upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY to incorporate the significant booster.
Share price of domestic oil producer ONGC fell 7.58% on Wednesday owing to weak crude oil prices. ONGC, which produces about 65% of domestic crude oil, is likely face under-recoveries to the tune of $1.8 billion in FY21, if the Indian basket of crude averages in the year at $25/barrel. This assumes that ONGC produces and sells 24 million tonnes (MT) of crude oil in the current fiscal, roughly the same as last year.
Check live price
RBL Bank was down 4.44%, IndusInd Bank slipped 2.2% while ICICI Bank was down 1.5%. Nifty Bank, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank were all down below 1% during the initial few minutes of trade.
Share price of Reliance Industries opened with massive gains of over 7% only to witness some profit booking at the levels. The stock price has jumped owing to a Rs 43,574 crore deal that Reliance Jio has signed with Facebook. The deal will see Facebook pick 9.99% stake in the company.
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd and Mark Zuckerberg-founded Facebook have signed a mega deal of Rs 43,574 crore, giving the US-based social media firm a 9.99% equity stake in homegrown mobile network Jio. The two companies now plan to leverage their joint reach with RIL’s pet project JioMart and Facebook-owned Whatsapp to help connect kirana stores with consumers. “In the very near future, JioMart — Jio’s digital new commerce platform — and WhatsApp will empower nearly 3 crore small Indian kirana shops to digitally transact with every customer in their neighbourhood,” RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said in a video statement in the morning. For customers, it means that they can order and get faster delivery of day-to-day items from nearby local shops, Mukesh Ambani added. Facebook and RIL now together look to empower India’s digital economy.
Read full story
The government is considering a proposal to create a Rs 10,000-crore fund to buy up to 15% equity in crisis-hit, but otherwise well-rated, MSMEs that will list on bourses, an official source told FE. The MSME ministry has submitted this plan with the finance ministry.
Read full story
Facebook-Reliance Jio USD 5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) deal: Facebook has agreed to buy a 9.99% equity stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, with an eye on a innumerous small businesses and potentially the largest digital customer base of 1.3 billion users.
Read full story