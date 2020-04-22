Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Facebook picks 10% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio

Among sectoral indices, only Nifty Media and Nifty Realty were trading with gains. Lenders continued to face the heat as Nifty Private Bank index dropped by 1.9%.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices opened flat on Wednesday following the weak performance by global peers. S&P BSE Sensex started the day down by 37 points or 0.12% at 30,599 points, while the broader NSE Nifty-50 remained below 9,000 mark to trade 17.8 points or 0.20% lower at 8,963 points. Out of the 30 constituents that make up the S&P BSE Sensex only 8 were in the green, led by Reliance Industries with a 5% gain, followed by Bharti Airtel, up by 1.5%. On the other hand ONGC was the biggest loser down by 5.7% followed by IndusInd Bank which fell 2%. Among sectoral indices, only Nifty Media and Nifty Realty were trading with gains. Lenders continued to face the heat as Nifty Private Bank index dropped by 1.9%.

It was the largest deal that we have seen this year, Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook joined hands with India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani. The deal will see Facebook pick up a 9.99% equity stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 43,574 crore. This is the largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company anywhere in the world and the largest FDI in the technology sector in India. The deal values Reliance Jio as one of the five largest companies in India by market capitalisation.”Jio’s digital new commerce platform — and WhatsApp will empower nearly 3 crore small Indian kirana shops to digitally transact with every customer in their neighbourhood. This means all of you can order and get faster delivery of day-to-day items from nearby local shops,” Mukesh Ambani said in a video message announcing the deal.

Read More