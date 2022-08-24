Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets witnessed a volatile trading session on Tuesday but managed to close with gains, snapping their two-day losing streak. S&P BSE Sensex added 257 points or 0.44% to close at 59,031 while the NSE Nifty 50 index gained 86 points or 0.5% to settle at 17,577. Entering the third trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was down in the red, suggesting a tepid start to the day’s trade. Global cues were also weak after Wall Street equity indices closed with losses. Major Asian stock markets were witnessing a lacklustre trading session.
Domestic crude oil production fell 3.8% while gas output remained near static in July over the same period in the year-ago period to stand at 2.45 million tonne (MT) and 2,883 million cubic metre (mcm), respectively. Targets have been missed in the production of both products. Data showed that oilfields operated by state-run ONGC saw a fall in crude oil production by 1.7%. Meanwhile, production from fields operated by private entities fell by 12.34% to 0.5 MT. The target for the month was set at 2.6 MT. In the first quarter, cumulative crude oil production was 9.91 MT, slightly lower than 9.96 MT recorded during the corresponding period of last year.
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were likely to open in red on Wednesday, a day before weekly and monthly F&O expiry. SGX Nifty 50 Index Futures for August were trading at 17554, down 54 points or 0.31 per cent. Technical analysts say that the Nifty held above the support of 23.6% fibonacci retracement at 17330 levels (connected from the bottom of June to high of 19th Aug) before showing upside bounce.
The price of petrol and diesel has been left unchanged for more than three months by OMCs on August 24. The last country-wide change in price came on May 21, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. Since then, Maharashtra is the only state to have cut rates. Maharashtra government had announced a cut in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and by Rs 3 a litre for diesel earlier last month. The cut in VAT is likely to cost Maharashtra’s state exchequer Rs 6,000 crore on an annual basis.
“The decent pullback rally from the lows of Tuesday could be a cheering factor for bulls to make a comeback. Further follow-through up-move from here and a sustainable move above 17800 levels could open further upside for the short term. Any failure to sustain the highs is likely to bring bears into action again. Immediate support is placed at 17500 levels,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
US stocks retreated after weak economic data, with traders awaiting more clarity on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path from the annual central bankers’ symposium later this week. The S&P 500 saw its third straight drop after swinging between gains and losses throughout the session. Trading volume was among the lowest in 2022. Treasury 10-year yields topped 3%, while the dollar halted a four-day rally. Traders are bracing for hawkish talk at the Jackson Hole event after recent comments from officials convinced many investors the Fed will continue to tighten even with a slowing economy.