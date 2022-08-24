Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets witnessed a volatile trading session on Tuesday but managed to close with gains, snapping their two-day losing streak. S&P BSE Sensex added 257 points or 0.44% to close at 59,031 while the NSE Nifty 50 index gained 86 points or 0.5% to settle at 17,577. Entering the third trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was down in the red, suggesting a tepid start to the day’s trade. Global cues were also weak after Wall Street equity indices closed with losses. Major Asian stock markets were witnessing a lacklustre trading session.

Domestic crude oil production fell 3.8% while gas output remained near static in July over the same period in the year-ago period to stand at 2.45 million tonne (MT) and 2,883 million cubic metre (mcm), respectively. Targets have been missed in the production of both products. Data showed that oilfields operated by state-run ONGC saw a fall in crude oil production by 1.7%. Meanwhile, production from fields operated by private entities fell by 12.34% to 0.5 MT. The target for the month was set at 2.6 MT. In the first quarter, cumulative crude oil production was 9.91 MT, slightly lower than 9.96 MT recorded during the corresponding period of last year.

