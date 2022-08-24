Bharti Airtel, ITC among 136 BSE stocks to hit new 52-week highs, Future Enterprises at fresh 52-week low

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading flat in a volatile trade on Wednesday, a day before weekly and monthly F&O expiry. Stocks of index heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), NTPC, and HDFC Bank, contributed the most to the indices’ gain. So far in the trade, S&P BSE Sensex hit a day’s high of 59,171 and a low of 58,760. NSE Nifty rose to a day 17,623.65, and fell to 17,499.25. So far in the trade, Bharti Airtel stock hit a new 52-week high of Rs 792.65 apiece, crossing the last high of Rs 781.90 apiece. ITC share price too touched a high of Rs 319.50 apiece. It surpassed a last high of Rs 319.50 apiece.

Also read: This realty stock has jumped 7% so far this year, outperforming Nifty; analysts see up to 16% more upside

On BSE Sensex, a total 136 stocks rose to their respective highs in the afternoon deals. ABB India, ABC Gas (International), Adani Transmission, Archidply Decor, Apar Industries, Bharat Electronics, Bharti Airtel, Hariom Pipe Industries, Imagicaaworld Entertainment, ITC, Jyothy Labs, Naysaa Securities, New Delhi Television, PC Jeweller, Rama Vision, Roopa Industries, Ritesh Properties & Industries, Sera Investments & Finance India, SKF India, TRF, Ujjivan Financial Services, and Vadilal Industries, among others.

On the flip side, 20 stocks fell to new 52-week lows on BSE Sensex in the afternoon deals. Stocks of Alstone Textiles (India), Bothra Metals & Alloys, ICICI Prudential Nifty Infrastructure ETF, KBC Global, Prime Urban Development India, Sanofi India, Kanungo Financiers, among others hit new 52-week lows.

Also Read: Manufacturing activity at pre-covid levels, Capex, PLI to augment growth; check top stock picks

On the National Stock Exchange, 63 stocks rose to their new highs, while 10 fell to fresh 52-week lows. The stocks that hit new highs were 20 Microns, ABB India, Adani Transmission, Archidply Decor, Anik Industries, Astra Microwave Products, Nippon India Mutual Fund – Nippon India Nifty Auto ETF, Banco Products (I), Bharat Electronics, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries, LT Foods, Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation, The Great Eastern Shipping Company, Hariom Pipe Industries, Imagicaaworld Entertainment, Kshitij Polyline, Medicamen Biotech, Premier Explosives, Safari Industries (India), Star Paper Mills, among others.

On the contrary, stocks of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund-ICICI Prudential Nifty Infrastructure ETF, Praxis Home Retail, Sanofi India, Future Enterprises, GVK Power & Infrastructure, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Pru Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF, and KBC Global, among others hit new 52-week lows.