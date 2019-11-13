Share market LIVE: IIP shocker, tepid auto sales weigh on Sensex, Nifty; Britannia up 4%

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower tracking IIP shocker and tepid auto sales. The Sensex was down about 10 points to 40,332.05, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,900-mark. The sharp contraction in the IIP, to an eight-year low of a negative 4.3% year-on-year (y-o-y), comes indicated deepening of the slowdown in the economy. Notably, the auto manufacturers have been producing less in order to reduce inventories that piled up after the weak 2018 festive season. Other areas such as wholesale trade, consumer durables, and export credit have also witnessed a major decline in the deployment of bank credit in the financial year so far. Despite the big announcement of the corporate tax cut by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, industries in India have yet not recovered from the effects of the slowdown. India registered a GDP growth of 5 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, which was at a six-year low. Even for the second quarter, the market expectations are less optimistic. Meanwhile, many organisations including the Reserve Bank of India and steeply cut India’s annual GDP forecast. Britannia Industries shares were trading 4% higher after the firm’s strong Q2 results. It reported consolidated revenue growth of 6% for the quarter ending September at Rs 3,023 crore. The company’s consolidated net profit jumped by double-digit 33% and stood at Rs 404 crore. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Highlights
Given the festive season was around the corner, one would have expected companies to have ramped up production somewhat in September. Under the circumstances, the sharp contraction in the IIP, to an eight-year low of a negative 4.3% year-on-year (y-o-y), comes as a bit of a shock. To be sure, auto manufacturers have been producing less in order to reduce inventories that piled up after the weak 2018 festive season. But, demand is clearly weaker than perceived and consumer confidence severely dented.
While FMCG companies have been facing the headwinds of ongoing slowdown, one of the leading biscuit makers Britannia said that the company launched several premium products at a time when people were not willing to buy five-rupee biscuits. Announcing the company’s results for the quarter ending September, Britannia said: “We continued our premiumisation and innovation journey with the launch of limited edition “Treat Cream biscuits” & “Little Hearts Strawberry,” Varun Berry, Managing Director, Britannia, said in a statement on Monday.
India’s GDP growth is expected to fall further in the second quarter after touching a six-year low in the first quarter of FY20, SBI said in a research note on Tuesday. India’s GDP growth forecast for the ongoing fiscal to 5 percent from 6.1 percent earlier, owing to global economic slowdown coupled with domestic concerns. The GDP growth may fall down further from 5 percent in Q1FY20 to 4.2 percent in Q2, owing to low automobile sales, a decline in air traffic movements, flattening of core sector growth and declining investment in construction and infrastructure, SBI Research also said.
There seems to be no respite in sight for the Indian economy from an ongoing slowdown, which now appears to be deepening with the passage of every month. The latest to hit hard is the data on industrial output, which showed that India’s IIP (Index of Industrial Production) fell by 4.3% on-year in September, indicating a severe contraction in the activity. Consumer durables production was down by 9.9%; manufacturing slipped by 3.9%, and capital goods output fell by as much as 20.7% on-year in the month.
The overwhelming response to its voluntary retirement scheme seems to have put BSNL in a spot. Of the 1,04,471 eligible employees, 63,854 have opted for VRS till Saturday evening. BSNL had expected around 77,000 employees to accept the offer that closes on December 3, but the actual figure may far surpass this number. The rush to accept the scheme has created an altogether different situation for the state-run telco, which is now struggling with excess staff. It may have to work with less than half of the current strength from February. The company has around 1.5 lakh employees currently.
After a dreary industrial production in the month of September, now a steep contraction in bank credit too shows that there is no sign of recovery for India’s sagging economy in the coming few months. While the industrial output shrunk by 4.3 per cent in September, the worst in the last eight years, credit given to the industries have contracted by 3.8 per cent in the financial year so far, according to the RBI. Even the bank credit to the services sector has contracted by 2.2 per cent in the financial year so far, coming in-line with the manufacturing sector. The highest contraction in bank credit is observed in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
