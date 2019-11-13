Share market LIVE: IIP shocker, tepid auto sales weigh on Sensex, Nifty; Britannia up 4%

The market capitalisation of the BSE stood at Rs 152.72 lakh crore.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower tracking IIP shocker and tepid auto sales. The Sensex was down about 10 points to 40,332.05, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,900-mark. The sharp contraction in the IIP, to an eight-year low of a negative 4.3% year-on-year (y-o-y), comes indicated deepening of the slowdown in the economy. Notably, the auto manufacturers have been producing less in order to reduce inventories that piled up after the weak 2018 festive season. Other areas such as wholesale trade, consumer durables, and export credit have also witnessed a major decline in the deployment of bank credit in the financial year so far. Despite the big announcement of the corporate tax cut by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, industries in India have yet not recovered from the effects of the slowdown. India registered a GDP growth of 5 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, which was at a six-year low. Even for the second quarter, the market expectations are less optimistic. Meanwhile, many organisations including the Reserve Bank of India and steeply cut India’s annual GDP forecast. Britannia Industries shares were trading 4% higher after the firm’s strong Q2 results. It reported consolidated revenue growth of 6% for the quarter ending September at Rs 3,023 crore. The company’s consolidated net profit jumped by double-digit 33% and stood at Rs 404 crore. We bring to you LIVE updates.