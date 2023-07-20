Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may remain volatile on the weekly F&O expiry day. The GIFT Nifty futures traded flat at 19,842 in early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed – Japan’s Nikkei 225 tanked 0.83%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.09%, Asia Dow dipped 0.04% while South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.03% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 0.73%. The US market ended Wednesday’s session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.31%, S&P 500 gained 0.24% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.03%. On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 83.90 points or 0.42% to close at 19,833.15 after making a new 52-week high of 19,851.70 intraday. The Sensex jumped 302.30 points or 0.45% to settle at 67,097.44 after hitting a fresh all-time high at 67,171.38 intraday. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank rose 0.57%, Nifty IT fell 0.06%, Nifty Private Bank rose 0.39%, Nifty Financial Services gained 0.57%, Nifty PSU Bank surged 1.95%, and Nifty Media jumped 1.13%.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
“Bank Nifty has managed to hold the support zone between 45300 and 45200, which is a positive sign for the buyers. The immediate resistance on the upside is situated at 45800. If the index manages to sustain above this level, it is likely to open up further upside potential towards 46000 and 46300 levels,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.
“Bank Nifty consolidated within the range of the previous trading session (45906–45281) and has thus formed an Inside bar pattern which makes the extremes of the range crucial levels from a short-term perspective. A breach of the extremes shall lead to a move in that particular direction. We expect the breakout to be on the upside and expect the Bank Nifty to target levels of 46500,” said Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
“Nifty has formed a higher bottom formation on intraday charts which is indicating a further uptrend from the current levels. As long as the index is holding 19725 the positive sentiment is likely to continue. Above the same, the market could rally till 19950-19975. Below the same, we could expect one quick correction till 19650-19615,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
“Indian equities saw another day of gains with the headline index holding strong amidst volatile trading. The market trend remains positive as the index stays above the moving average. Support is found at 19700, while resistance is expected between 18900 and 20000 levels,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.
The US market ended Wednesday’s session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.31%, S&P 500 gained 0.24% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.03%.
Asian markets were trading mixed – Japan’s Nikkei 225 tanked 0.83%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.09%, Asia Dow dipped 0.04% while South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.03% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 0.73%.
The GIFT Nifty futures traded flat at 19,842 in early morning trade.
The National Stock Exchange has Manappuram Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp, RBL Bank, L&T Housing Finance and Polycab securities on its F&O ban list for 20 July. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) net purchased shares worth Rs 1,165.47 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net sold shares worth Rs 2,134.54 crore on 19 July, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
Oil prices slipped in early Asian trade on Thursday, extending the previous session’s losses, as the dollar strengthened and on profit-taking after U.S. crude oil stocks fell less than expected. Brent futures dipped 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $79.32 a barrel by 0001 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 15 cents to $75.20 a barrel.
“Despite the current high levels, domestic investors have hardly lost confidence in the Indian economy. It is experiencing a broad based rally strengthened by encouraging domestic macroeconomic data and sustained inflows from FIIs. Although there was some initial profit booking today, the market confidently recovered, with buying observed in all major sectors except auto and IT. Additionally, the global market is providing comfort to the rally, in anticipation of moderation in global inflation,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
The GIFT Nifty recorded a 0.02% gain during Thursday’s early trading session, with a value of 19,844.5 indicating a flat opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex made new all-time highs again and ended Wednesday’s trading session broadly in green. The Nifty 50 rose 0.42% to 19,833.15 while Sensex rose over 300 points to settle at 67,097.44.