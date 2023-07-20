Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may remain volatile on the weekly F&O expiry day. The GIFT Nifty futures traded flat at 19,842 in early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed – Japan’s Nikkei 225 tanked 0.83%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.09%, Asia Dow dipped 0.04% while South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.03% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 0.73%. The US market ended Wednesday’s session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.31%, S&P 500 gained 0.24% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.03%. On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 83.90 points or 0.42% to close at 19,833.15 after making a new 52-week high of 19,851.70 intraday. The Sensex jumped 302.30 points or 0.45% to settle at 67,097.44 after hitting a fresh all-time high at 67,171.38 intraday. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank rose 0.57%, Nifty IT fell 0.06%, Nifty Private Bank rose 0.39%, Nifty Financial Services gained 0.57%, Nifty PSU Bank surged 1.95%, and Nifty Media jumped 1.13%.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates